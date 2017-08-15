Is Gwen Stefani Pregnant With Blake Shelton’s Baby At 47? See New Pics

Covering up in a maxi dress, Gwen Stefani stepped out with her sons sporting what some think could be a baby bump! Do her & Blake Shelton have a little one on the way? See the new pics here.

Although Gwen Stefani is 47 years old, as HollywoodLife.com has previously reported, she and Blake Shelton, 41, would love to have a child together. And, according to earlier reports, they’ve been trying to get pregnant for a while now. Could the happy couple finally have gotten their wish? After all, the singer was spotted out and about with her sons on Aug. 13, and her usually flat stomach appeared to have some roundness to it. Click here to see pics of Blake Shelton with Gwen Stefani’s kids.

However, while some fans and outlets have claimed this must mean the mom of three is expecting, it’s important to point out that she’s wearing a flowy dress with A LOT of fabric. While we’d love to see Blake and Gwen have a precious baby together, we think Gwen may only be the victim of an unflattering dress here. Let’s not forget that just earlier this month she was rocking a tiny colorful bikini like nobody’s business on the beach. The abs are alive and well, people! Even still though, the singing duo make an adorable pair, and they still believe kids could be in the cards for them at some point.

“Gwen loves being a mom and as much as she thought she was done having kids, that all changed when she met Blake,” an insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com in July. “She feels like Blake is her true soulmate and there’s nothing she’d love more than to have a baby with him.” How sweet is THAT? We just love seeing Blake get along with Gwen’s sons Kingston, 11, Zuma, 8, and Apollo Rossdale, 3. If that’s any indicator, the country crooner would make an amazing dad!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — do you think Gwen and Blake will ever have kids? Do you think they make a great couple?