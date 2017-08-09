Bella Thorne Flaunts Toned Abs In Bra Top — Copy Her Workout For A Flat Stomach

Bella Thorne is ‘trying to get back in shape’ but we think she’s in pretty good shape already! She showed off her toned stomach on Instagram on August 9. Copy her workout plan below!

“Trying to get back in shapeeeee leggo😩,” Bella Thorne, 19, wrote on Instagram on August 9. She posted a photo with her flexed guns, wearing just a sports bra and short shorts! She’s turned slightly and in the pic, you can see her amazingly toned abs! Honestly, she was never NOT in shape, but we think she means she wants to get back into a fitness routine.

In the past, we’ve spotted Bella boxing in the gym. TONS of celebs and models love boxing, including stars like Gigi Hadid and Adriana Lima! Back in 2016, she posted her “viper wood chop” move on Instagram, writing: “Today I did 4 sets of 15 reps of the “viper wood chop”. I mixed this new exercise in with my circuit training. I am looking to build lean muscle with aerobic conditioning. My workout consists of an hour and I always make time for proper stretching before and after my workout. My focus this morning was to strengthen my core, tighten my waist and light shoulders.”

She also does planks, squats, and ab work with a resistance band. For cardio, she hits up SoulCycle. And she’s all about the protein to recover! “For breakfast, I’m about to eat pure Greek yogurt & two hard boiled eggs!” she wrote on Instagram.

