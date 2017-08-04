Meek Mill Planning ‘Revenge’ On Nicki Minaj & Drake With Diss Track Collab With Rihanna

We did not see this coming! Following Drake and Nicki Minaj’s romance, exes Rihanna and Meek Mill are thinking of collaborating on a diss track. HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVE details on their revenge!

While most would agree that revenge is a dish best served cold, Meek Mill, 30, and Rihanna, 29, are coming right out the microwave! The scorned musicians are out to get exes Nicki Minaj, 34, and Drake, 30, following reports that they’ve recently rekindled their on/off relationship after sneaking around for weeks! The “Litty” rapper “can’t stand knowing that Nicki is hooking up with his enemy,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Meek is plotting serious revenge, writing diss lyrics and has even reached out to Rihanna for a collaboration that he wants to go down immediately.” This meal is still piping hot!

It’s only been a couple of days since reports of Nicki and Drake came out. The story broke on Aug. 3 when the Toronto-native’s record label, Young Money, confirmed that they’re “definitely dating but taking it slow” to MTO News. Is anybody really surprised though? The rappers have been inseparable lately, hanging out at celebrity soccer games, partying in Miami, and even posing for photos together at big events. Fans suspected something major was up, so they created a meme of Nicki and Drake “sneaking” off to hookup at a party.

Seeing all this unravel, Meek has made it his mission to get revenge — hopefully with Rihanna’s help. “He straight up said that breaking up with Nicki was a huge loss,” the source continues, referring to his interview with the Power 99 Philly radio station. “The fact that she’s hooking up with Drake is only making things worse, so he’s definitely going to do something about it.” This could easily be the nastiest diss track we’ve ever heard!

HollywoodLifers, what details do you think Meek and Rihanna will sing about in their diss track?