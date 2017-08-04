Ariana Grande Gets Hacked & Starts Beef With Nicki Minaj: See The Wild Messages

Wait a minute – why was Ariana Grande picking a fight with Nicki Minaj online? It turns out that Ariana was hacked, and ‘she’ posted some outrageous things before she was able to regain her account.

For a brief moment, it appeared as is Ariana Grande, 24, had lost her danged mind. Fans of the “Dangerous Woman” singer saw her post some really bizarre messages to Instagram on Aug. 4. Her official account shared an image that read, “Islah and never run the scene.” Ariana captioned this photo with “GANG B*TCH F*K WIT US GET SHMOKEEDD.” Um, okay. It didn’t take long for people to see that Ariana was hacked. Nicki Minaj, 34, weighted in on the comments. Nicki was the rest of us, posting the “Confused face” emoji over Ariana’s bizarre message.

“F*ck u talkin bout u next @nickiminaj,” the hackers said. Along with that other image, the person who took over Ariana’s account posted what looked like to be the mug shot of rapper XXXTentacion. The caption contained a gross homophobic slur, while also telling people to follow the accounts of @islahgod and @neverthegod. Currently, @IslahGod has only two posts and Selena Gomez as its profile pic. @NeverTheGod only has one picture, and it’s of Kylie Jenner in a bra. If this seems ridiculous, it is and Ariana certainly thinks so, too.

After regaining her account, she posted a funny gif of Diane Keaton flipping out. “Y’all when I got hacked this AM,” she captioned the pic. The hacked posts were soon deleted and it seemed that any beef between Ariana and Nicki was squashed before it even began. Fans began tweeting #RespectAriana in solidarity with the “Into You” singer, telling people to leave her account alone. Oddly enough, Cardi B, 24, allegedly tweeted threats towards Nicki and Remy Ma, 37, but she later claimed that her Twitter account was hacked. What’s with it with hackers using other people’s accounts to fight with Nicki?

Ariana Instagram account has been hacked 😐

Fortunately now it's all back to normal 😊❤#RespectAriana #MTVHottest Ariana Grande pic.twitter.com/P4vQWG3it8 — Antonio Selece (@Light88) August 4, 2017

Kylie Jenner also seems to just attract hackers, as the young reality star was also a victim of a recent hack. Someone compromised her Snapchat account on July 23 and threatened to release “nude” pictures of the KUWTK star. A twitter account supposedly belonging to the hacker, @Chikri98, claimed they had Kylie’s personal pics. However, the alleged hacker said that “she aint got nudes lol but rt my pinned tweet I want clout,” according to Metro. It seems that this hacker, just like the perp behind Ariana’s hack, was just looking for some attention. Perhaps they should just work on posting worthwhile things to their IG accounts?

