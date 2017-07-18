That body is bananas! Gwen Stefani just shared a bikini selfie teasing her impossibly slender figure while out enjoying the sun in Oklahoma with Blake Shelton! Check it out!

Serious though, does Gwen Stefani actually age? The 47-year-old pop icon looks just as fit and stylish as she did 20 years ago! Literally. Not convinced? The No Doubt singer just shared some pics documenting her fun in the sun with her man Black Shelton, 41, while out on the water in Oklahoma and let’s just say this girl is fit! Gwen rocked a tropical bikini highlighting her slim tummy and perfect skin, and clearly the camera loves this girl! Peruse pics of this adorable couple right here!

During their outing, Gwen also snapped a candid of herself and her country music fella, who was rocking a Hawaiian shirt while driving the boat around the lake! She kept the accessories minimal for their excursion, sporting a gold necklace featuring several droplets. And of course, the she rocked her signature bold eye makeup, which was breathtaking as always! This gang did more than just lounge on the water, they also did some fishing and frankly, they are looking closer than ever! In fact, according our sources, Blake has pledged to be there for her three sons, even if they don’t last!

“She was not going to allow them to get hurt at any cost so it took her time to completely trust Blake,” an insider previously revealed to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She truly feels like she will be with Blake for the rest of her life, till death do they part. But what gives her even more peace is that Blake has vowed to her that he will always be a father figure to the boys no matter what happens to them. He told her that even if she decides to get up, dump him and break his heart, he will always be there for the boys. He loves them just like he loves Gwen.” So so sweet!

