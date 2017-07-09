Could Migos Rapper Quavo Have Just Dumped Karrueche Tran? See Wild Message

Quavo dropped a serious bomb on his Snapchat that totally fueled rumors he’s done with Karrueche Tran! What did his wild message say?

Are Quavo and Karrueche Tran over? The 26 year-old Migos member shocked fans when he wrote, “New B*tch Alert” on his Snapchat on Saturday, July 8. Rumors flew that he had dumped Karrueche for a stripped named Exotica, according to MTO News. The hot new couple had only been together for a few months, but we thought they were adorable together. The 28 year-old beauty was first spotted leaving Quavo’s concert with him in April. They hopped into the same car together after sharing an extra cozy hug.

You might remember Karrueche used to date Chris Brown before Quavo, but her relationship with the “With You” singer went south. They were from on-and-off from 2011 until 2015! The stunning model filed a temporary restraining order against her ex on Feb. 17 and claimed he threatened her life. The drama between them has been on-going and Quavo even got involved. Chris’s crew reportedly even exchanged heated words with Migos in a parking lot after the 2017 BET Awards on June 25. “Quavo had major beef with Chris ever since he started hooking up with Karrueche, and the feeling is mutual,” a source close to Chris previously told HollywoodLife.com. “Chris thinks Migos is just a joke and the fact that his woman (albeit ex) is with one of them drives him insane.”

Quavo reportedly has got no love for Chris either. “Meanwhile, Quavo thinks Chris is just two-bit, and he thinks it’s awful how he treated Karrueche,” another insider told HollywoodLife.com. Thankfully things never got physical between the two crews, but Karrueche was having none of it. She totally shut down any questions about the incident. “Not today, I am not in the mood,” she told cameras on June 28 in a clip from TMZ. “Why don’t you ask him [Quavo] yourself, I don’t know.”

HollywoodLifers, do you think Quavo and Karrueche are over? Are you shocked?