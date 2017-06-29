Drake Jealous Of Rihanna’s Billionaire Boyfriend & Doesn’t Think Hassan Jameel Deserves Her

Sorry buddy, you had your chance! Rihanna’s got a new billionaire boyfriend it’s driving Drake crazy. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how he thinks Hassan Jameel doesn’t deserve to be with his ex.

Drake suddenly wants what he can no longer have! Now that his ex Rihanna, 29, has found a hot new boyfriend, he’s starting to regret splitting with the songstress. “Drake is kinda jealous of Rihanna’s new billionaire boyfriend. He has no idea why she likes this guy,” a source close to the singer tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Umm, we have $1.5 BILLION reasons why, as Hassan Jamal’s family’s business owns the rights to sell Toyotas in Saudi Arabia. Not only can he give RiRi anything her heart desires, he’s also incredibly handsome and sexy. Just one look at the photos of the couple making out in a pool in Spain show that the “Work” singer is absolutely crazy about her new man.

“Drake and Rihanna have been off and on for years and he has a lot of strong emotions when seeing her with someone else,” our insider continues. Well, he had his chance in the fall of 2016 when after a summer of heavy flirting led to them finally becoming an exclusive couple once and for all. He even pledged his love for her live onstage at the 2016 VMAs! But as much as he cared about RiRi, Drizzy is still a player and just couldn’t remain a one-woman man. To add insult to injury, he had a fling with Jennifer Lopez, 47, just a couple of months after he and Ri split. That made her so mad she unfollowed both of them on social media so not to see their cuddly pics together.