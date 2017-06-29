Drake Jealous Of Rihanna’s Billionaire Boyfriend & Doesn’t Think Hassan Jameel Deserves Her
Sorry buddy, you had your chance! Rihanna’s got a new billionaire boyfriend it’s driving Drake crazy. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how he thinks Hassan Jameel doesn’t deserve to be with his ex.
Drake suddenly wants what he can no longer have! Now that his ex Rihanna, 29, has found a hot new boyfriend, he’s starting to regret splitting with the songstress. “Drake is kinda jealous of Rihanna’s new billionaire boyfriend. He has no idea why she likes this guy,” a source close to the singer tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Umm, we have $1.5 BILLION reasons why, as Hassan Jamal’s family’s business owns the rights to sell Toyotas in Saudi Arabia. Not only can he give RiRi anything her heart desires, he’s also incredibly handsome and sexy. Just one look at the photos of the couple making out in a pool in Spain show that the “Work” singer is absolutely crazy about her new man.
“Drake and Rihanna have been off and on for years and he has a lot of strong emotions when seeing her with someone else,” our insider continues. Well, he had his chance in the fall of 2016 when after a summer of heavy flirting led to them finally becoming an exclusive couple once and for all. He even pledged his love for her live onstage at the 2016 VMAs! But as much as he cared about RiRi, Drizzy is still a player and just couldn’t remain a one-woman man. To add insult to injury, he had a fling with Jennifer Lopez, 47, just a couple of months after he and Ri split. That made her so mad she unfollowed both of them on social media so not to see their cuddly pics together.
“Drake thinks Rihanna is one of the baddest chick’s ever and he doesn’t think this new guy deserves her at all,” our source adds. Yep, Ri is THE QUEEN and now she’s being worshipped by a guy who is SO into her. She’s been unlucky in love for years, and all of her fans are rooting on her new relationship. Hopefully it’s more than just a summer fling because we love seeing her so happy! Drizzy definintely seems like he’s having the “Good Luck Chuck” affect, as all of the women he dates go on to find true love after him, so fingers crossed the same thing is happening with Rihanna and Hassan.
HollywoodLifers, do you think Drake has any right to be jealous of Rihanna’s new guy?