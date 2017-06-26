Bernice Burgos Parties At Khloe Kardashian’s Bday After T.I. & Tiny Reunite

T.I. who?! Bernice Burgos put all her drama with the rapper and Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris behind her by partying the night away at Khloe Kardashian’s birthday on June 25. Slay, girl!

Who needs T.I. when you can hang with Khloe Kardashian?! Bernice Burgos made a name for herself after it was speculated that she was T.I.’s side chick and she started feuding with Tiny on Instagram, but now, she’s running in a much more high profile circle! After attending the BET Awards on June 25, Bernice showed up to Khloe’s surprise 33rd birthday bash, and she posted photos of herself posing with the birthday girl in one of the Kardashians’ famous photobooths. We had no idea Bernice and Khloe were even friends, but they certainly looked chummy in the pics, which were posted to the model’s Instagram story.

Bernice and T.I. weren’t seen much together throughout the time of their alleged fling, but she alluded that things were SO over between them by posting a rant to Instagram at the beginning of June. Since then, T.I. and Tiny seem to have been spending much more time with one another, and there’s even been speculation that the exes are getting back together! Interestingly, Bernice and Tiny both attended the BETs, but there was no awkward run-in, as far as we know.

Ahead of the awards ceremony, Bernice dished to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY about what really went down between her and longtime couple T.I. and Tiny. “There was no relationship there,” she explained. “It was all just a misunderstanding.” She also confirmed that she’s currently single and that there’s “no truth” to the rumors she’s been hanging out with Chris Brown. Hmm…maybe Khloe and Tristan Thompson, 26, will help hook Bernice up with a hot NBA player now?!

