Bernice Burgos Reveals The Status Of Her Relationship With T.I. & Chris Brown

Think you know the truth behind Bernice Burgos’ relationships with T.I. and Chris Brown? In an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife.com, the Instagram model revealed what’s really going on with the rappers.

Practically overnight, Bernice Burgos has become THE most-talked about celebrity of 2017. Partially because of her sizzling Instagram photos, but mostly because of her mysterious relationships with T.I., 37, and Chris Brown, 28. You’ve read the endless reports and now, we’re finally get the truth from the model’s mouth. HollywoodLife.com caught up with Bernice at the Pre-Awards Party at the W Hotel in Hollywood, where she gave us a solid warning about believing everything on the internet. “There have been some reports that you’ve been talking to Chris lately, are you guys…” — Bernice interrupted with an immediate “Oh my god, that’s a lie! Don’t believe everything on social media. There’s nothing [going on.]”

Well, that clears that up. Now onto T.I. The brunette beauty also slammed reports that they enjoyed a brief relationship before he reunited with estranged wife Tameka “Tiny” Harris. Bernice called the whole thing a “misunderstanding” and said she’s just friends with him. As for the alleged feud with Tiny, that’s a bunch of a baloney in her opinion. “I don’t even know her that well,” she EXCLUSIVELY told us at the bash. If anything Bernice just wants everybody to be happy and get along. She has no interest in causing drama!

These days Bernice is all about having fun! Whether it’s at the club or the gym, she’s (literally) letting her hair down. Just the other day the brunette beauty partied at a pre-BET Awards event with some girlfriends in a VERY risqué outfit. Dressed in camouflage pants and a fishnet top, a braless Bernice flaunted her nipples and toned tummy in one of the sexiest clubbing looks we’ve ever seen! This girl is on FIRE.

