Bernice Burgos Enjoys Wild Night Making It Rain On Twerking Strippers

Things seemed to get pretty raunchy for Bernice Burgos during an appearance in New York on June 18! T.I.’s former fling kept fans updated throughout her night of partying at ACES Strip Club, and it looked like a pretty damn good time!

Are you seeing this, T.I.?! The rapper’s ex, Bernice Burgos, hosted Powerball Sundays at ACES Strip Club in Long Island City, New York on June 18, and according to her Snapchat story, she had quite a night. Photos and videos from the evening show Bernice showering twerking strippers with dollar bills, while she also showed off her own dance moves alongside a gal pal. For the night out, the Instagram sensation wore skintight white pants that accentuated all her curves, and showed off her toned tummy by wearing nothing but a skimpy white bra top. She also had her long hair cascading down her back in loose curls to complete the look.

This wild night comes amidst major recent drama between Bernice and T.I. Although the pair tried to keep their relationship low-key earlier this year, they were spotted at a strip club together in May, and HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY learned that things were hot and heavy between them. However, on June 8, Bernice took to Instagram to share a telling message — “A n*gga will do anything to impress a female for some p*ssy, is that true fellas?” The post immediately had fans speculating that things were over between the pair, and in the weeks since, Bernice has been showing an interest in Chris Brown through Instagram flirting. It apparently turned into more, too, as a friend of the model told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that Bernice even started sending Breezy sexy videos of herself!

“[Bernice] feels like [T.I.] played her and it really hit a nerve,” an insider revealed. “She knows she deserves to be treated better than this and she’s ready to find a new man.” And it looks like Chris is the guy she’s picked!

