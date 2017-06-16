Rihanna ‘Heartbroken’ Chris Brown Is ‘Still Struggling With His Demons’ After Restraining Order

Poor Rihanna! She’s always had a soft spot for Chris Brown, but despite hoping and praying that he’ll get his life together, she’s always disappointed. She’s especially sad after Karruche Tran’s new restraining order.

Karrueche Tran, 29, was granted a restraining order against Chris Brown, 28, on June 15. He’s forced to stay away from her for 5 years after she complained of threats, abuse and harassment. Fans were shocked by the news, but perhaps the most devastated is Chris’ ex Rihanna, 29. She tries to keep hope alive that he’ll finally put his old, violent ways behind him. Unfortunately, once again, he’s proven her wrong. See pics of the former couple, here.

“Rihanna is heartbroken that Chris is still struggling with his demons,” an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She feels Chris let down her down all over again when she heard the news about his 5 year restraining order.” Another source told us that Rihanna was avoiding contact with him so she could finally move on, but now she feels like she needs to step in to help him.

“Rihanna can’t stand always being disappointed by Chris and so she texted him urging him to grow up,” said the insider. Still, RiRi is trying to stay positive and hope that Chris will finally come around. “Rihanna wants the best for Chris and hopes that this restraining order will be the wake up call he needs to get his life together.” We hope so too, Rihanna!

