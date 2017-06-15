Katy Perry & John Mayer: He’s ‘Giddy’ He Beat Out Orlando Bloom As Her Best Lover

John Mayer feels like the man after scoring the top spot amongst Katy Perry’s lovers, especially considering the tough competition! The singer is ‘giddy’ he beat out Orlando Bloom as her best bedroom partner, we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned. It looks like John really did treat her body like a wonderland!

If the shoe fits! John Mayer, 39, is psyched to hear that Katy Perry, 32, thinks so highly of his bedroom game. She revealed John was her best sex partner out of three exes in a recent interview on her YouTube live stream Witness World Wide, in a truth or dare inspired game. After learning about her glowing review, John couldn’t help but smile. “John is giddy over this, he’s taking it as a sign that he can eventually get Katy back,” a friend of his tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “A year ago she would have never fed his ego this way.” His high score must feel pretty validating!

“John’s slowly but surely working his way back into her heart and to him this is proof that his efforts are working,” our insider added. “He’s also laughing his ass off about beating out Orlando [Bloom]. John is very competitive with Orlando he could not be more happy to come out ahead of him on this.” Katy held nothing back while chatting it up with James Corden, 38. The late night host asked Katy to rank her last three lovers and she kept it one hundred. She ranked Diplo, 38, last, Orlando, 40, second and John first!

“They’re all amazing lovers and I would have sex with all of them when I get out of this place,” Katy exclaimed, before ranking her exes. Needless to say, others weren’t so happy that she kiss and told. After the news made its rounds, Diplo fired back at her rankings, claiming, “I don’t even remember having sex.” The DJ also took to social media with a photo of himself climbing a pole alongside the caption, “I won the bronze metal in sex Olympics.”

As far as her regrets, Katy revealed that one special guy still pulls on her heartstrings. “People are like, who’s the one who got away? That’s [Josh] Groban,” she said. “He’s one of my good friends. I love him so much. He’s the best.” The songstress put it all on the line during her live stream, even burying the hatchet with frenemy Taylor Swift, 27. Way to go, girl!

