Jana Kramer Reveals How She Squeezes In A Daily Workout With A 1-Year-Old Child

Jana Kramer may have the best legs in country music and it’s because she makes the time! Despite touring and a young child, she makes time for fitness. Read her advice to get toned this summer below!

No excuses! That’s what actress and singer Jana Kramer says. She sat down with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY and told us how she makes it work despite being super busy. On the road, she doesn’t have access to her normal equipment, but that doesn’t stop her! “So that is where I am today… I am at a golf course! I bring workout stuff with me on the road, so I have weights, I have some resistance bands, and I also have some boxing gloves. So my daughter, when she goes down for a nap, I usually box in front of my mirror. I also like to find if there are any parks around and go work out at a playground. You need any kind of bench to do step ups, [for example]…you have to be creative when you are on the road!”



Jolie Rae, 1, as well! “ She is extremely active. I love nap time because I get to my workout instead of just chasing her around but she definitely keeps me very active, she likes to go out on walks with me, she loves that. I love it, too!” Jana had heads turning and hearts racing when she posted this pic of her super toned legs on Instagram. We asked about the amazing fan reaction. “ Oh, I know, everyone was like, ‘Oh my Gosh, you beat Carrie Underwood‘s legs! ‘ I don’t think I will ever beat her legs, but even just being mentioned in the same category as her, I am happy about that! Obviously, we have the same trainer so just to know that I am on the right path makes me happy! It really is hard to find the time but there is time in the day and you have to be strategic about it and especially with when you are on your period, you can’t make excuses and to know that there is a product out there that can keep you secure is a good thing.” Jana loves staying fit with her daughter, 1, as well! “

Jana partnered with U by Kotex FITNESS, a new line of feminine hygiene products available at Walmart, for this interview. As far as her specific leg workout, she says: “ I love doing lunges but what I despise doing (which my trainer always has me do because they are so good for your legs) are jumping lunges! They exhaust me like crazy but they are insanely good. I am always like, ‘Noooo! I don’t want to do those!’ but then do you want good legs or do you not want good legs? So I usually give in!”

HollywoodLifers, do Jana Kramer’s fitness tips help you and your workout?