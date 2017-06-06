Jana Kramer Reveals How She Squeezes In A Daily Workout With A 1-Year-Old Child
Jana Kramer may have the best legs in country music and it’s because she makes the time! Despite touring and a young child, she makes time for fitness. Read her advice to get toned this summer below!
No excuses! That’s what actress and singer Jana Kramer says. She sat down with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY and told us how she makes it work despite being super busy. On the road, she doesn’t have access to her normal equipment, but that doesn’t stop her! “So that is where I am today… I am at a golf course! I bring workout stuff with me on the road, so I have weights, I have some resistance bands, and I also have some boxing gloves. So my daughter, when she goes down for a nap, I usually box in front of my mirror. I also like to find if there are any parks around and go work out at a playground. You need any kind of bench to do step ups, [for example]…you have to be creative when you are on the road!”
