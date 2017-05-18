Liam Payne Disses Harry Styles’ New Song: ‘It’s Not Something I’d Listen To’

It seems like there’s no love lost between former One Direction bandmates, Harry Styles and Liam Payne! In a new interview on May 18, Liam admitted that he’s not into Harry’s new solo music. Click inside to watch the cringeworthy interview!

Liam Payne, 23, with the shots! The new father didn’t sugarcoat a morsel of his feelings when it came to Harry Styles‘, 23, hit “Sign Of The Times” on May 18. “Harry’s song I heard, and I’ll be honest with you, it’s not my sort of music,” he admitted in an interview with Music Choice. “It’s not something I’d listen to, but I think he did a great job of doing what he wanted to do. That’s the way I’d put it best, I think.” Harry, do you need ice for that burn?

Liam wasn’t done there. He then attempted to put a playful spin on his comments when he claimed that Harry wouldn’t like his music. “And I think the funny thing is, [Harry] would say the same thing about me because he doesn’t really listen to hip-hop music where it’s like my song’s more ‘Rack City’ and his song is more of a different era to something I’d listen to, I guess.” While we appreciated Liam’s candor, his comments about Harry were quite cringeworthy and a bit harsh.

His opinions about Harry’s new music also came as a shock, because he began the interview praising his other 1D bandmates’ solo careers. “I heard the rest of the boys’ debut songs,” Liam admitted. “Obviously Niall [Horan, 23] had ‘Slow Hands’ out and he had ‘This Town,’ which is great, and Niall’s gone down the singer-songwriter route, which is really cool.”

Liam failed to mention other 1D members, Zayn Malik, 24, and Louis Tomlinson, 25, who have both released solo hits of their own. And, we were also shocked when Liam didn’t put his two cents in about Zayn’s music; seeing as Zayn’s solo sound is R&B, similar to that of Liam’s new hip hop tone.

Speaking of solo music, Liam is on the brink of the release of his first single, “Strip That Down”. The new hip hop song will debut on May 19, and the cover art is super hot. In the teaser clip [below], Liam seductively stares into the camera, shirtless, and moves to the catchy beat of his new hit. While his new tune sounds like straight fire, we couldn’t help but focus on his toned abs.

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah… #StripThatDown ⬇️ A post shared by Liam Payne (@liampayne) on May 14, 2017 at 10:04am PDT

One Direction announced their hiatus at the end of 2015 after the release of their fifth studio album, Made in the A.M [Sept. 2015]. While the five members admitted that their “break” from the band wouldn’t be the end of 1D, they have all gone on to release solo projects.

Zayn was the first to drop a solo album, Mind of Mine in March 2016. Niall was the second member to drop solo music, with his popular hit, “This Town” in Sept. 2016. Then, Louis released an EDM collaboration with top DJ, Steve Aoki, 39, titled, “Just Hold On” [March 2017].

And, last but not least there was Harry. The sultry singer dropped his first solo single — “Sign of the Times” — on April 7, 2017. His first solo debut album followed, when it was the subject of rave reviews on April 12. Harry also announced a tour — which sold out in minutes — that will kick off on Sept. 19 in San Francisco, CA.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Harry should be angry over Liam’s comments?