‘Prison Break’ Recap: Michael Finally Reunites With Sara & Confirms Who Poseidon Is

Courtesy of FOX

After seven years apart, Michael and Sara finally come together on the May 16 episode of ‘Prison Break,’ but when their reunion is cut short, she’s left fearing for her life and he’s back on the run once again.

Michael is fighting to survive after being poisoned by Cyclops, and a man from Phaecia agrees to bring the men to Greece for medical help on his boat. They can’t go to a regular doctor, though, because the world sees Michael as the terrorist Kaniel Outis and he’ll be arrested on the spot. Lincoln decides to call Sara for help, and she immediately jets to Crete to save him, although Jacob is hesitant to let her go. Back in Phaecia, Michael, Lincoln and Whip get on the boat, but Ja decides to stay behind — he finally found a place where he feels free and wants to live his life there. For Michael, things are not looking good, but he manages to survive the trip to Crete, and Sara gets there just in time to perform a blood transfusion, from her own arm to his.

Finally, Michael is somewhat back to normal, and he finally has the sweet moment with Sara we’ve all been waiting for. As always, it does’t last long, though: When she’s showing him photos of their son, a picture of Jacob pops up…and Michael reveals Sara’s husband is Poseidon. This confirms to Michael why Poseidon betrayed him four years earlier: Jacob wanted him out of the way so he could have Sara all to himself. Michael explains the full story behind those shocking photos Kellerman showed Sara of him seemingly killing CIA deputy director, Harlan Gaines. Jacob actually killed Harlan to stop him from looking further into 21-void, then forced Michael to drag his body away and filmed the whole thing, using the incriminating stills from the video as blackmail. Knowing she’s left Jacob alone with Mike Jr., Sara immediately rushes back home, but not before sharing a romantic kiss with Michael for the first time in seven years.

Meanwhile, Lincoln and Whip finally put their differences aside and have a tender moment of their own. Whip apologizes for his comments about Linc being a bad brother, and Linc lets Whip know he considers him family. Very little is known about Whip’s past, but it’s pretty clear that this is something he’s never really had before. Finally, Linc comes up with the next part of the plan — and it involves Sucre, who works on a cargo boat. The captain will pick them up for $50,000, and before leaving, Sara gives them her grandmother’s sapphire ring to use as payment. Jacob is one step ahead, though. He orders Van Gogh to put Michael’s face on all maritime and air channels departing Crete so he cannot escape the country.

When the guys reunite with Sucre, he warns them to steer clear of the ship’s captain as much as possible — he’s corrupt carrying loads of contraband weapons on the ship. When the Kaniel Outis ‘WANTED’ poster comes through to the ship, the captain reports it immediately, and Navy SEALs are sent in with orders to “seek and destroy” Kaniel Outis.

Sucre comes up with a plan: The men tie him up and he tells the SEALs that they jumped out the window. Really, they’re hiding underneath the bed, and when the officers leave the room with Sucre, they’re able to bolt toa door in the boiler room. Meanwhile, Sucre starts taunting the captain about his on-board contraband right in front of one of the SEALs guarding them. The guard runs off to inform his men that Michael’s crew may be arming themselves with the captain’s weapons, which gives Sucre the chance to escape his hand ties, knock the captain out, and meet up with the other men.

He also damages the ship’s controls and changes its course so it’s headed for international waters. This means there will be a ‘diplomatic incident’ if the Navy stays on-board to deal with Kaniel, so the SEALs are pulled from the job. Jacob has a backup plan, though: He calls someone to launch a missile right to the ship. As the bomb is ricocheting toward the boat, though, Michael, Sucre, Whip and Linc jump into the dark waters, putting them in their tightest spot yet since the escape.

Back at home, Sara plays it cool in front of Jacob. She tells him Michael isn’t the person she used to know and pretends she’s done with him completely. She has her friend, Heather, pick up Mike Jr. to keep him safe, and when Heather gives her the call that she has him, Sara pulls out her gun and demands Jacob tell her everything. Again, he’s a step ahead of her, though — he has Van Gogh waiting at Heather’s house, terrifying Heather and Mike when they get home. Now, Sara has no choice but to do as Jacob says if she wants her son to be safe. With just two episodes left, there sure seems to be a LOT left for these characters to figure out!

