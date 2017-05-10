90’s Teen Queens: Sarah Michelle Gellar, Jennifer Love Hewitt & More — Where Are They Now?

REX/Shutterstock

Ever wonder what happened to your favorite childhood stars? 90’s teen queens like Sarah Michelle Gellar from ‘Buffy The Vampire Slayer’ and Alicia Silverstone from ‘Clueless’ practically raised us through a TV screen. They’ve done a lot of growing up since then, too!

1. Sarah Michelle Gellar made vampires cool long before Twilight and Underworld. Since starring in Buffy The Vampire Slayer, she married fellow 90’s star Freddie Prinze Jr. in 2002 and went on to have two children, Charlotte and Rocky. Sarah is mostly a stay-at-home mom, but has done some additional TV work Star Wars Rebels, Robot Chicken and The Crazy Ones.

2. Jennifer Love Hewitt was — and still is — a total heartbreaker, just like the movie she starred in opposite Sigourney Weaver. She married her The Client List co-star, Brian Hallisay in 2012. Only a year later did they announced their engagement and first pregnancy with daughter Autumn. Jennifer, who played Kate Callahan in Criminal Minds from 2014 – 2015, also shares son Atticus with her beau.

3. Alicia Silverstone is anything but Clueless these days! Since the movie’s release in 1995, the former teen queen previously know as Cher has had small roles in Gods Behaving Badly, Children’s Hospital, and Suburgatory. You can look forward to seeing her again in the upcoming Diary Of Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul set for release May 19. The actress married Christopher Jarecki in 2005 and has one son named Bear.

4. Rachel Leigh Cook had all the boys chasing her in She’s All That and Josie And The Pussycats. Her least project, A Midsummer’s Night Dream, will come out sometime this year. Rachel married actor Daniel Gillies in 2004 after less than a year of dating. They have two kids, Charlotte and Theodore.

4. Claire Danes went from playing an awkward teenager in My So-Called Life to a badass detective in Homeland. The blonde stunner still have a very active career, starring in other big hits like Stardust, Romeo & Juliet, and The Family Stone. She and actor Hugh Dancy tied to knot in 2009, have one son named Cyrus, and currently live in NYC.

5. Katie Holmes was basically the face of the 90’s generation. Little did she know that acting in Pieces Of April and Dawson’s Creek would turn out to be child’s play compared to her next big break in Batman Begins. She famously married Tom Cruise in 2006 and had daughter Suri. Now she’s rumored to be dating Jamie Foxx and has a role in the upcoming Ocean’s 8.

6. Neve Campbell literally made every boy’s wet dream come true in Wild Things. The Canadian teen hottie went from playing Sidney Prescott in horror cult film Scream to Leann Harvey in House Of Cards opposite Kevin Spacey. Neve found (and lost) love with Jeff Colt and John Light before expecting her first child with JJ Feild.

7. Mayim Bialik, both an actress and neuroscientist, reached new levels of stardom after playing the younger version of Bette Midler‘s character in Beaches. In 2010 she joined the cast of The Big Bang Theory as Amy, where she stayed for seven years. She married Michael Stone in 2003 and has two children, Miles and Frederick.

