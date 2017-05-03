Sophie Brussaux: 5 Things To Know On Porn Star Alleging She’s Pregnant With Drake’s Baby

Courtesy of Instagram

Poor Drake has just been hit with ANOTHER pregnancy scandal. Sophie Brussaux, a porn star who used to go by the stage name Rosee Divine, claims the rapper knocked her up roughly three months ago. Here’s everything you should know about her!

1. She looks awfully familiar…

Yes, you have seen Sophie Brussaux around before. Back when Drake was dating Jennifer Lopez, he spent one evening wining and dining the curvy brunette in Amsterdam, Netherlands on January 24. She went by a different name at the time — Rosee Divine, her pornography persona.

2. She’s the latest woman to accuse Drake of getting her pregnant.

As if the Layla Lace scandal wasn’t dramatic enough, now the “Portland” rapper now has another one to deal with. Sophie came forward on May 2 with allegations that she’s three and a half months pregnant with Drake’s daughter. Not only that, but she says she has ACTUAL texts that prove he’s the father.

3. About those text messages…

Here’s how the alleged conversation between Drake and Sophie went, according to TMZ. The Toronto-based musician writes, “I want you to have an abortion.” She replies, “I can’t kill my baby simply to indulge you sorry.” He goes, “Indulge me? F*** you,” which has got to be classiest thing we’ve ever heard. NOT.

4. What does Drake have to say about all of this?

HE ISN’T BITING. NOT ONE BIT. Drake thinks Sophie’s claims are total bullsh*t, but IF she’s telling the truth, he has no problem taking responsibility. “If it is in fact Drake’s child, which he does not believe, he would do the right thing by the child,” the hip-hop star’s rep tells TMZ.

5. Drake’s camp has a theory about her alleged pregnancy.

What if Sophie is actually expecting, but the baby isn’t Drake’s? “This woman has a very questionable background,” continues his reps to the publication. “She has admitted to having multiple relationships. She’s one of many women claiming he got them pregnant.” Well, that’s true.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Sophie is telling the truth about Drake’s baby?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.