Britney Spears Shows Off Incredible Abs — Get Them In An Hour A Day With THIS

It’s Britney, b*tch! The superstar singer showed off her toned and tight abs on Instagram on April 30 — find out what she does in the gym below!

Britney Spears, 35, is putting in hard work at the gym, and it’s definitely paying off! She showed off her lean stomach and legs on Instagram, and the singer, actress and dancer has never looked better.

“Back at the gym…. stretch and run all the way,” she wrote with a bikini emoji. We definitely think she’s got her summer bod! And we love that running is her secret weapon!

On Instagram, she frequently shows off her workouts, which also include yoga, squats into shoulder presses, bicep curls, bench crunches and of course, dancing in her Vegas show.

We love that most of these moves can be done in your own home — squats, sit ups and dancing is FREE!

Brit kept a workout diary for Women’s Health, and said:

“I like my workouts to be effective in a short amount of time. I start with 20 minutes of intense cardio — usually running — move on to light free weights, body-weight exercises such as pushups, squats, and situps, then finish it off with a stretch.”

If she really wants to kick it up, she’ll do two workouts. When she isn’t in Vegas, she is a regular at Drenched Fitness in California.

“Time to kick it into overdrive: two workouts today. I feel amazing. Swimming really relaxes me after doing that super-high-energy workout at Drenched. I’m going to sleep well tonight!”

Britney also watches her diet and fuels her workouts with protein shakes, scrambled egg whites and wheat toast.

