Drake & Jorja: He Hasn’t Been This Crazy About Anyone Since Rihanna

Drake’s got a ‘crush’ on Jorja Smith and it SO cute! The rapper’s been spending some time with the stunning singer and HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY learned that Drake thinks Jorja’s so sexy! You have to get this scoop…

Drake, 30, “hasn‘t been this crazy about anyone since Rihanna,” our source said of his thoughts on Jorja Smith. “He thinks Jorja’s the sexiest thing he‘s ever laid eyes on, but it’s her talent that really has him sprung.” WOW.

The rapper is always on his game when it comes to the ladies, but, “It blows him away that she’s only 19, but she has all this passion and soul,” our source revealed. “Drake said that thought she was sexy when he first met her, but it wasn’t until he got her in the recording studio that he developed a full blown crush!” Ah!

Drake has reportedly fallen head over heels for the British singer, who is just 19-year-old. However, that hasn’t stopped the rapper from making a move. And, he’s single and ready to mingle after his reported split from Jennifer Lopez, 47. While the two ever officially dated, they spent a ton of time together in the beginning of 2017.

And, we can’t forget about Drake’s longtime, on-and-off relationship with Rihanna, 28. The two met in 2006, and they were inseparable ever since. While Drake maintained his single status, he always made sure to let the public know that RiRi always had a special place in his heart. In fact, he declared his love for her a the 2016 MTV VMA’s!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Drake and Jorja are the real deal?!

