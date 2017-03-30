Kendrick Lamar Drops New Single ‘Humble’ & It’s Insanely Catchy — Watch Music Video

That b*tch Kendrick Lamar was singing about five years ago definitely didn’t kill his vibe. Just when fans thought the rapper’s music couldn’t get any better, he dropped an addictive new single titled ‘Humble’ on Mar. 30. You need to hear it RIGHT NOW.

After debuting his new song, Kendrick Lamar, 29, has absolutely no reason to feel humble. In fact, the rapper has every right to brag and gloat about “Humble,” which is already receiving rave reviews from fans all over Twitter on its opening day. Teaming up with director Dave Meyers, Kendrick dropped a music video for the track on Mar. 30 that utilizes religious motifs to paint himself as a god, a priest, and Jesus. The clip shows Kendrick eating with friends as part of The Last Supper and dressing up in a pope’s white hat and robe.

The Heart Part 4 https://t.co/C9M7ZH1o4v — Kendrick Lamar (@kendricklamar) March 24, 2017

With “Humble” being the incredible encore to “The Heart Part 4,” Kendrick’s upcoming album is predicted to be his best one yet. The “B*tch Don’t Kill My Vibe” hitmaker has been absolutely ruthless lately, digging into Donald Trump and fellow rapper Big Sean in one of his songs. It’s that kind of spunky, outspoken energy that always translates into music. And did we even mention Nicki Minaj yet? Kendrick fans will be thrilled to know that he’s collaborating with the Trinidad-native, as the two set out on a mission to destroy Drake and write diss tracks about him.

While Kendrick hasn’t officially confirmed when his fourth album will drop, or what it will even be called, he’s getting a total kick out of teasing fans. The rapper singlehandedly annihilated Twitter on Mar. 23 when he posted the roman numeral “IV.” Music lovers could hardly contain themselves, but unfortunately have to wait a little longer for the full piece to come out. For now, just enjoy “Humble” and listen to it on repeat.

HollywoodLifers, what do YOU think of Kendrick’s new song “Humble?” Are you in love?