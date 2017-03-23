John Mayer Admits He Cried While Writing Katy Perry ‘Breakup’ Album: It Was ‘Profound’

FameFlyNet

John Mayer’s ready to settle down… with Katy Perry? Well, the sultry singer dropped his new album, ‘The Search For Everything’ in March 2017, and admitted that it’s all about his ex! And, John even revealed that he misses Katy, and longs for a family to share his life with!

If Katy Perry, 32, is reading John Mayer‘s latest interview, then we’re dying to be a fly on the wall, especially since she’s newly single. John revealed that his latest album, “The Search For Everything” — which dropped in March — is a breakup record about Katy. Yup, the songs, “Moving On and Getting Over”, “Never on the Day You Leave,” and “Still Feel Like Your Man” are all about his ex!

A usually quiet John didn’t holy back when he told The New York Times, “There were times when tears came out of me [when making the breakup album], and I went, ‘O.K., John, this is not about an on-again, off-again relationship. This is something more profound.’” Omg.

One track off of the album, titled, “Still Feel Like Your Man”, is a blatant song about missing Katy. With lyrics like: “I still keep your shampoo in my shower, in case you want to wash your hair” and “Still think I’m never going to find another you,” John told the NY Times that the “tabloids” may discover the obvious fact that the track is about Katy. “Who else would I be thinking about?” he admitted. “And by the way, it’s a testament to the fact that I have not dated a lot of people in the last five, six years. That was my only relationship. So it’s like, give me this, people.” WOW.

John opened up about how in the past six months, while finishing his new album, he’s had sort of a life change — which he called, “a chemical care package.” The singer recently became a first-time uncle and he told the site that he is finally ready to retire his bad boy ways and settle down. “That’s the final frontier, man,” he admitted.

As a part of his life change, John admitted that he’s even been living out of a hotel in order to stay far away from creating another bachelor-like lifestyle for himself. Talk about dedication?! And, speaking of homes; instead of purchasing a solo pad, John said, “I want to say, ‘We’ll take it,’” as in he and a significant other. John didn’t stop there: “I want the baby with the protective earphones” [by the side of the stage], he gushed. “I’m right on time for my career, and I’m running late for my life.” John, is that you?

As you can probably notice, John hasn’t been a social butterfly since he and Katy split. However, he did reveal that he’s been on an exclusive dating app. The singer downplayed it though, when he admitted that, “It’s just lot of chatter… There are very few people actually meeting up.” Hey, when you’re hung up on a girl like Katy Perry, you’ve got to resort to something, right?

Aside from his massive tour for the new album, John’s also got his 40th birthday coming up on Oct. 16. “I wish there was somebody to throw me the 40th,” he said, before getting all cute about basically wanting the white-picket fence-style life.

We seriously can’t believe what we’ve just read. But, people can change, and it looks like John is ready for a different life, and a whole lotta Katy. And, his latest confessions come at an interesting time seeing as Katy and her boyfriend, Orlando Bloom, 40, just split in the beginning of March… ironically at the same time John dropped his album.

Katy and John first started to spark dating rumors in August of 2012. They were on and off until news that the two had split, rocked the world in Feb. 2014. However, it looks like someone didn’t let go of the past. So, this should be very interesting.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Orlando Bloom will have something to say about John’s candid comments?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.