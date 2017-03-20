Jennifer Lopez & Drake: Why She Dumped Him For Hot New Romance With A. Rod

REX Shutterstock/Courtesy of Instagram

Although Jennifer Lopez confirmed, March 6, that she wasn’t ‘with’ Drake, a new report claims that she dated the rapper, but ‘ended it to be with Alex Rodriguez.’ She allegedly thought Alex was a ‘better fit’ for her, and you’ve got to see why!

We just got some major answers about Jennifer Lopez‘s love life. She reportedly broke things off with Drake, 30, because her new man, Alex Rodriguez, 41, is a “better fit,” according to Us Weekly‘s latest March 27 issue. “They really make sense,” a source told the mag, adding that Alex and Jennifer, 47, “definitely see a future together.” That was fast!

Jennifer reportedly saw a more compatible relationship with Alex, who the mag claimed she’s been dating for “about two months” now. Their source laid out all of the “commonalities” between J. Lo and A. Rod, aka J-Rod, proving why he’s a “better fit” for her: They’re both around the same age, as opposed to her 17-year age gap with Drizzy; They’re both Latinos from New York, with their native homes reportedly just seven miles apart; They’re both parents to two children; and the obvious… they’re both “legends” in their careers.

Although Jennifer is enjoying spending time with the Yankees legend, at one point, she was romantic with Drake, as reported by the site. Jen denied being “with” Drake on March 6 when she visited The Daily Show With Trevor Noah, but the mag told a different story. They reported that she and Drake were an item before things “fizzled” between them.

As we EXCLUSIVELY told you, Jennifer and Alex have been getting super serious. The new Hollywood pair have already vacationed together in the Bahamas on March 10. “Jenny From The Block” has even uploaded the couple’s first selfie together. However, she quickly deleted the March 12, sultry snap. And, lucky for you guys, we’ve got it right here.

Speaking of serious, A. Rod has reportedly already met Jennifer’s twins, Max, and Emme, 9. In fact, “the twins like him,” Us reported, “which is a big reason she likes him.” The singer and the baseball legend have even reportedly had talks about getting all of their children together, “when the time is right.” Alex has two daughters — Natasha, 12 and Ella, 8 — with his ex-wife, Cynthia Scurtis, 44.

This is definitely a romance we didn’t see coming, but we’re totally loving it! Jennifer appears to be the happiest she’s been in a long time, and we’re looking forward to seeing more of her hot, new romance with the third baseman, turned Fox Sports analyst.

