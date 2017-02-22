‘L&HH’: Swift Claims Asia Almost Infected Him With An STD — ‘Stop Playing Victim’

Yikes! The heated feud between ‘Love & Hip Hop’ stars Swift and Asia reached new heights on Feb. 22, when he claimed she almost infected him with an STD. He took to social media after the intense reunion show, telling her to ‘stop playing victim!’

The Love & Hip Hop: New York reunion was full of wild moments, and Swift Star now claims there’s even more drama going on behind-the-scenes. After the show aired, he took to social media on Feb. 22 and said that Asia Cole allegedly almost infected him with an STD. “Yo, so I know all my people are going to get mad at me for making this video, but I just gotta make ni**as know what’s up,” he declared. “So everything you saw on my last post was true, it’s real – ain’t sh*t to lie about. You didn’t see it on the reunion, it was a discussion on the reunion, but me personally, I begged VH1 not to put any of that up for HER sake and for HER image as a woman.”

I really tried to stay quiet but if I was tell everyone how you treated me, I don't think you will still have any more fans! You are the most ungrateful man have ever met in my life! A post shared by Asia (@lovemiiasia) on Feb 21, 2017 at 1:49pm PST

I'm done! A post shared by Asia (@lovemiiasia) on Feb 21, 2017 at 2:38pm PST

“I see that she understood they didn’t put it up and now she’s running with a whole different story,” Swift continued, before implying that she cheated during their relationship. “[Asia] got caught up in London you feel me? She asked for me to get tested. I got tested, got my results. I ain’t have sh*t. So when she found out I didn’t have sh*t, she basically tried to switch up the story and say the doctors made an error with her test results. My ni**a, it’s 2017, that don’t happen nowadays.”

Asia later took to Instagram to share her side of the story, writing, “This pathetic man put me through hell and back…and you know what? I still stayed…everytime I wanted to leave…you kept begging me talking about ‘no girl will ever understand me like you do.’” She even accused him of hooking up with others during their three-year romance, while claiming she’s been celibate for seven months. “I have all the proof of different women messaging me daily about you cheating.”

Swift also revealed he had feelings for Cardi B, 24, on L&HH, so the Feb. 20 reunion special was even more intense! Cardi took off her Gucci heel and chucked it at Asia’s face because she was “sh-t talking.” Apparently Asia texted Swift and questioned him about flirting with the rapper. Cardi later responded to the new drama, claiming Swift never cheated with her or any other women!

