Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...

Cardi B Claps Back At Fan Who Slammed Boob Job With ‘Low Nipples’ Insult

Mon, February 13, 2017 4:34pm EST by Add first Comment
Cardi B Plastic Surgery Fight
REX/Shutterstock
View Gallery
15 Photos

This is just out of control! A fan tweeted a nasty comment to former ‘Love & Hip Hop’ star Cardi B, asking why her nipples are ‘so low’, and she didn’t take it sitting down. Check out Cardi’s livid social media rant — complete with graphic photos — right here!

“I love cardi b but whoever did her boob job needs to be slapped.. why are her nipples so low?” @sydneyvasquez_ tweeted at Cardi B, 24, on Feb. 13. Yikes. “They where high I just dOnt wear bras and they gOt low ..Still poppin THOO your dad wants to suck them,” Cardi fired back. Both tweets have since been deleted, but the fan has verified the exchange:

Okay, then.

‘Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood’ — Check Out Pics From The Show

Cardi didn’t stop there. First, she posted this shocking photo on Instagram:

“People hate my titties soooo much but me and my NIKKA love them,” the singer also tweeted along with a series of heart and smiley emojis:

What’s interesting is that Cardi has actually opened up in the past about getting illegal plastic surgery, though in that case it was for her butt. She revealed in a June 2016 interview that she had her butt enhanced — “but not legally” — at someone’s house in Queens, NY. “In the back of my mind, I’m like, ‘I know this isn’t healthy,'” she said, before admitting that she still “wants to fix a few things“. Oh, Cardi!

HollywoodLifers, do you think either Cardi or the fan was out of line? Both? Neither? Tell us!

More Cardi B News:

'Love & Hip Hop’s Cardi B & Rapper Offset Make Love Official By Holding Hands -- Pics
Cardi B & Offset: He's Already Promised To Put Her On An Epic Migos Track
'Love & Hip Hop: New York' Shakeup -- Is Cardi B Leaving The Show?

ad