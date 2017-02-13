Cardi B Claps Back At Fan Who Slammed Boob Job With ‘Low Nipples’ Insult

REX/Shutterstock

This is just out of control! A fan tweeted a nasty comment to former ‘Love & Hip Hop’ star Cardi B, asking why her nipples are ‘so low’, and she didn’t take it sitting down. Check out Cardi’s livid social media rant — complete with graphic photos — right here!

“I love cardi b but whoever did her boob job needs to be slapped.. why are her nipples so low?” @sydneyvasquez_ tweeted at Cardi B, 24, on Feb. 13. Yikes. “They where high I just dOnt wear bras and they gOt low ..Still poppin THOO your dad wants to suck them,” Cardi fired back. Both tweets have since been deleted, but the fan has verified the exchange:

I made it to the shade room guys lmaoooo pic.twitter.com/J2WAKugTlZ — Sydney (@sydneyvasquez_) February 13, 2017

Cardi didn’t stop there. First, she posted this shocking photo on Instagram:

I remember when everybodyyy used to talk Shit about my teeth now all of a sudden my titties are a problem ? I will never change them specially not for yall .I TRUELY LOOOOVEEE MY BOOBS SINCE I Bought THEM AND YOUR NIKKA LOVE THEM TOO .My first expensive purchase.I shaked my ass real hard for these . A photo posted by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on Feb 13, 2017 at 1:14pm PST

“People hate my titties soooo much but me and my NIKKA love them,” the singer also tweeted along with a series of heart and smiley emojis:

People hate my titties soooo much but me and my NIKKA love them ❤❤😜😜😜😍😍😍😍 — Cardi B (@iamcardib) February 13, 2017

What’s interesting is that Cardi has actually opened up in the past about getting illegal plastic surgery, though in that case it was for her butt. She revealed in a June 2016 interview that she had her butt enhanced — “but not legally” — at someone’s house in Queens, NY. “In the back of my mind, I’m like, ‘I know this isn’t healthy,'” she said, before admitting that she still “wants to fix a few things“. Oh, Cardi!

HollywoodLifers, do you think either Cardi or the fan was out of line? Both? Neither? Tell us!

