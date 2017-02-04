Courtesy of Instagram

Lady Gaga looks like she’s having a blast getting ready for the Super Bowl in a hilarious video that will get you pumped for Sunday night!

Lady Gaga, 30, has got everyone buzzing about what she could possibly do to shock and awe at her halftime show for Super Bowl LI on Feb. 5. The superstar hinted at her intense workout regimen on Friday Feb. 3. “I work out a lot. I also do the VersaClimber while I sing. I sing while I do it. I sing the show while I’m doing it. The show is full-on cardio. My performances most of the time are. It’s cardio while singing,” she told Michael Strahan, 45, on Good Morning America.

Anyone that's looking for a sneak peek of the Halftime show, here it is. 😂getting ready for press conference w hairography assistant @fredericaspiras A video posted by xoxo, Joanne (@ladygaga) on Feb 2, 2017 at 11:09am PST

Gaga posted another hint about her performance in a video of her jamming out and goofing off before her press conference on Friday. “Anyone that’s looking for a sneak peek of the Halftime show, here it is,” with a laughing emoji. She rocked out to Don Henley’s “Dirty Laundry” in just a bra with cutouts and some masks under her eyes. Glad to see Gaga is still having fun before the chaos of the big game!

She definitely has a great philosophy for playing before the millions of people who will be watching in NRG Stadium in Houston and around the world. “My philosophy has always been that [when you play a dive bar] you should play it like it’s [Madison Square] Garden. So when I play the NRG Stadium in Houston, I’m gonna play it like it’s a dive bar, but I’m gonna do it my way,” she said. You go, Gaga!

