‘Shadowhunters’: Emeraude Toubia Teases Isabelle’s Shocking Addiction Problem

If you were getting the feeling that something funky was going on with Isabelle Lightwood in the last episode of ‘Shadowhunters,’ you were totally right! Emeraude Toubia talked EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife.com about the shocking addiction she’s about to succumb to, here.

We KNEW something was sketchy about that Yin Fen powder Victor Aldertree gave Isabelle for her stab wound! Izzy got a little weird in the last episode of Shadowhunters, writhing with ecstasy when the new leader of the Institute rubbed the silver powder on her back. Emeraude Toubia, 27, chatted EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife.com, and she revealed that it’s even more sinister than we thought!

“She may or may not start becoming addicted to Yin Fen, which you could compare to something like heroin,” explained Emeraude, “and it’s going to take her down a path where she’s going to be really vulnerable and trust the wrong people, and she may or may not fall in love with the wrong person.” The wrong person?!?! We definitely got the vibe that Aldertree was giving off creepy vibes toward her! “I will say he [Aldertree] will ask her out on a date,” teased Emeraude.

Izzy’s brother Alec was going through a really rough time last episode after failing to save Jace and killing Clary’s mom, but Izzy had his back through thick and thin. However, that unwavering support might soon be coming to an end.

“There’s going to be a breaking point, you’ll see one of my favorite episodes which is going to be 7, 8, and 9, their relationship is going to change and her relationship with Clary is also going to change because of this path she’s facing,” Emeraude said. “There’s going to come a point where she’s going to break and probably no one’s going to be there for her.” Oh no!

Emeraude says that an unexpected story line is coming up for Izzy, and it’s something that even the diehard Mortal Instruments books fans won’t see coming. Emeraude is excited to see “the fan response to this new Isabelle that we’re going to start seeing starting next episode,” she said. “It’s something that was not in the books, it was just created for TV. As an actress it’s scary but it’s also exciting because you get to push your boundaries from what you usually do. Izzy being powerful, it will be nice to see her really break and fall down and I hope the fans really appreciate it. It’s been hard work, it’s been hard and I hope they like what we’ve done.” We’re so nervous but SO excited to see what’s to come!

HollywoodLifers, are you freaking out over Isabelle’s new addiction problem? Let us know!

