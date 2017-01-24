FameFlyNet

OMG! Drake was caught having dinner with a ‘retired’ adult film star by the name of Rosee Divine in Amsterdam, Netherlands on Jan. 23, and the two looked verrry cozy together. So how does Jennifer Lopez feel about all this? Check out the pics and get all of the shocking details right here!

Drake, 30, looked super happy on his dinner date with Rosee Divine (who claims in her Twitter bio that she’s “retired”) at a Japanese restaurant in Amsterdam, sporting a bright yellow puffer jacket as he and his companion chatted into the night. At one point, she even leaned over and grabbed his arm as they laughed over something! CLICK HERE TO SEE THE NEW PHOTOS OF DRAKE ON A DINNER DATE WITH A MYSTERY WOMAN.

Drake has been in town to attend a bar mitzvah, plus he has an upcoming concert date on Jan. 27. He also made a special cameo at Rae Sremmurd‘s show on Jan. 21 in the city and the crowd went insane as Drizzy performed “Fake Love” and “Jumpman”. “I came here to join this Sremm party because I heard there’s no party like a SremmLife party,” he told the hyper crowd. Pretty cool surprise, yeah?

Of course, the question on everyone’s mind is: where’s Jennifer Lopez?! The singer just revealed that she and Drake are working on music together, and we can’t forget reports that their romance has been heating up. “She’s head over heels for Drake,” a source recently told Entertainment Tonight. “It’s a new relationship, but she really likes him. She’s really into him.” Come on, Drake, don’t mess this up!

