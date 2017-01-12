Courtesy of Instagram

Jayde Pierce is a brand new mom! Justin Bieber’s gorgeous ex gave birth to her & her boyfriend Mike Dixon’s 1st child — a baby GIRL — on Jan. 8, and she is beyond precious! Jayde announced the happy news via Instagram in the cutest way, and even revealed her newborn daughter’s name. Find out what her name is here and get all the details!

Jayde Pierce, 21, has officially given birth! The new mom, who is most famous for formally dating Justin Bieber, 22, welcomed her and her current boyfriend Mike Dixon‘s daughter on Jan. 8, and we could NOT be happier for the sweet couple! Jayde revealed the exciting news over Instagram on Jan. 12, sharing with fans her precious daughter’s name, and we’re kind of in love with it.

See you in the new year little one 👶🏽💕 A photo posted by Jayde Pierce (@jaydepierce) on Dec 31, 2016 at 10:16am PST

“Baby Ayla, born 8th January. We are so in love with you 💕,” Jayde captioned an adorable pic of baby Ayla’s tiny feet. How cute is THAT? We can only imagine how thrilled she and Mike must be. But, as Jayde revealed last year during her pregnancy, she wasn’t always so sure she wanted a child — at least not at the young age of 21. “I was shocked. My initial thought was ‘S**t.’” The blogger revealed to Daily Mail of the moment she found out she was expecting.

“I didn’t think I would have kids. There was no actual reason for me not to have kids, I just wasn’t bothered about kids I just didn’t think it would happen… I thought ‘Oh my god’ as I’m only 21.” But after sharing the news with Mike and thinking it over, Jayde admitted that they both cried, but soon realized that they could do this.

And so far, so good! Clearly the two lovebirds are crazy about their little girl and we can’t wait to see even more pics. Congrats again, you two!

