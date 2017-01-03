Chris Brown Tears Into Karrueche Tran: You’re A ‘Dumba**’ — See Wild Rant

REX/Shutterstock

Chris Brown and Soulja Boy’s feud has turned into a war of words between Breezy and his ex, Karrueche Tran! Once Kae put her two cents into the drama — which, after all, started because Soulja Boy commented on a photo of her — Chris fired back…and he did NOT have nice things to say about his former flame. See his latest rant here!

Karrueche Tran, 28, is being dragged by her ex, Chris Brown! The 28-year-old got herself involved in her ex’s feud with Soulja Boy, 26, and Chris is NOT here for it. He went off in a wild Instagram rant, accusing Kae of only commenting on the fight to plug her web series and get attention and fame.

“IM SO SICK OF N***AS COMING AT ME LEFT AND RIGHT AND NOW SHE WANNA CHIME IN,” he wrote. “NOBODY GIVES A F***. NOW DIS DUMBA** WANNA POP LIKE ITS ABOUT YOU! LIVING IN THIS DREAM WORLD OF YOURS…”

Well, it kind of is about her — after all, the whole thing started because Chris called Soulja Boy after noticing that he commented on one of Kae’s pics with the ‘heart eye’ emoji. Soulja Boy put Chris on blast by informing his entire Twitter feed of the call, and the guys have been going back and forth on social media ever since.

At some point in the war of words, Kae came up again, with SB calling Breezy out for continuing to comment on Kae’s Instagrams himself, even though “she don’t want [him].” Chris fired back by explaining he had only been doing this to make Karrueche “feel poppin,” which she took offense to. “You know what makes me feel poppin?” she retorted. “Getting up and going to set..walking in my apartment and seeing my Emmy with my name on it. giving away shoes and feeding the less fortunate..being able to provide for my family with my own $$..that’s what makes me feel good about myself.”

This, of course, is where Chris’ latest rant comes in. In the post, he references the “Still want it” caption he left on one of Karrueche’s recent pics, and pointed out that she “wasn’t getting” any publicity recently until he left that message. “GIRL KEEP THE FAME YOU GOT AND STAY CLASSY!” he added. “THE MAN RANDOMLY STARTED THIS, NOW U GASSED!” Something tells me this is just the beginning…

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Chris going off on Karrueche like this? Way harsh…or totally warranted?

