Rihanna & Chris Brown: Her Loving Message To Him After Listening To Alicia Keys’ Fallin

Rihanna is happy that Chris Brown has found love again, but she can’t let go of her feelings for him just yet! And after hearing this Alicia Keys’ song, she was missing him big time! Find out what she text him EXCLUSIVELY here!

Uh-oh! Rihanna, 28, appears to have been taking a walk down memory lane, and gotten stuck! The “We Found Love” singer was apparently listening to Alicia Keys’, 35, throwback 2001 single “Fallin” and couldn’t help but think of Chris Brown, 27. “Rihanna had weak moment last night (Dec. 22),” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “It made her reflect on how deep their love was when they were in their heyday.” Whoa!

And Rih Rih didn’t keep her feelings to herself; she texted her ex! “She sent Chris the YouTube link to Alicia Keys’ ‘Fallin.’ The words Alicia sang just got to Rihanna,” the insider spilled. This is pretty shocking, but it kind of makes sense why Rihanna would feel connected to Alicia’s song.

The song sings about a woman falling in and out of love with some one, and that’s something Rih can probably relate to. “[The song] made her reflect on how deep their love was when they were in their heyday. She hates the fact she and Chris kept falling in and out of love in the past,” our source continued. “She never loved someone the way that she loved her some Breezy! Guess it’s the holidays that’s got her in her feelings.”

We’re sure Chris probably appreciated Rihanna’s thoughtful message, but the “Party” singer has reportedly moved on to a new woman, Krista Santiago, 25. The relationship is fairly new, but CB already gifted her with a diamond Rolex for her birthday on Dec. 20, as HollywoodLife.com previously told you. SO sweet! Rihanna is definitely happy Chris has his new girl, but it’ll still take some time before she’s comfortable with seeing her ex out on dates or sitting court side at NBA games. That’s totally understandable. So maybe for the time being, she should stay away from those slow love songs.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Rihanna and Chris should ever get back together?

