Deal Alert! Save 50% On Yankee Candles

If you’re looking for long-lasting candles this festive season, you’re in luck. Yankee Candle is the go-to brand and they’re on sale for up to 50% off this Black Friday. These candles offer a variety of great-smelling scents that burn evenly and slowly so you can enjoy them for a long time — which makes the price well worth it. The good news is that you can snag these high-quality candles and pay as little as $15 during Amazon’s Black Friday sale.

With up to 150 hours of burn time, this Lavender Vanilla candle is stocked with more scents than the front label says. Its all-natural wick features different fragrances on its top, middle, and bottom for a different scent experience every time you light it. The top of the wick features a sweet, herbal lavender scent while the bottom layers add jasmine, vanilla, and amber to the mix. For anyone seeking a calming, floral fragrance, you can’t find much better than this Lavender Vanilla candle.

If you’re into musky scents (think: strong, warm and sweet) then Midsummer’s Night is the way to go. This blend of patchouli, sage and mahogany has a burn time of 75 hours. It’s a great candle for fall and winter but can be used year-round if it’s your go-to scent. It also has hints of citrus, bergamot, lime, lavender, cedarwood and more.

Seaside Woods combines all the luxurious scents of the forest and sea within an easily stackable candle jar. It features the fragrances of citrus and driftwood with a touch of a floral scent to create a dreamy atmosphere almost anywhere you light it. It may not be able to bring the waves or the trees to your house, but this candle is sure to elicit memories and relaxation with up to 110 hours of burn time.

Signature scents of autumn are the theme of this classic Yankee Candle. The nostalgic scents of cinnamon apples and autumn leaves will remind you of picking apples and jumping in piles of leaves. The Autumn Wreath candle is a great choice for any room in the house with a burn time of over 100 hours.

Embrace the sweet smell of the holiday season and immerse your home in the perfect blend of cinnamon, clove, vanilla, and ginger without spending all morning whipping up everyone’s favorite gingerbread cookies. And unlike the smell of gingerbread cookies that dissipates in a day or two, you can enjoy up to 150 hours of burn time with this discounted Yankee Candle.

From the carefully curated ingredients to the wicks made of 100% natural fiber and the high-quality, slow-burning wax — there’s nothing like filling your home with the scent of a Yankee Candle. Save big with Black Friday deals and stock up on candles for everyone on your holiday gift list.