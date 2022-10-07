How To Give Yourself Wonder Woman Halloween Makeup In 8 Steps: Expert Tutorial

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Halloween is right around the corner and if you want to dress up as Wonder Woman this year, look no further because we have got you covered on the exact steps to achieve the makeup look. Thanks to the hair and makeup experts at Palladio Beauty and Keratin Complex, you can follow the below steps for an easy at-home costume that’s fun and creative. Even better, the best part of the tutorial is, all of the products are under $15.

“Step 1: Start with brows by building up texture with Brow Obsessed Mousse with Fibers, then fill in any gaps and the Brow Definer Micro Pencil.

“Step 2: Sweep Crushed Metallic Eyeshadow in Solstice across lids as a base hue.

“Step 3: Line the top lid with Fifty-Fifty Cat-Eye Liquid Liner + Smoky Kajal and create an exaggerated wing.”

“Step 4: Line the bottom lid with Fifty-Fifty Cat-Eye Liquid Liner + Smoky Kajal extending past the inner lid line towards the nose, to create a peak and fill in the space with Immortal Kajal Lasting Cream Liner in Purity.

“Step 5: Finish off eyes with Twisted in Love Mascara for full lashes.

“Step 6: Line lips with Fifty-Fifty Cat-Eye Liquid Liner + Smoky Kajal to create an exaggerated cartoon lip outline, fill in with 4Ever + Ever Intense Lip Paint, and once set add highlight streaks on the top and bottom lips with Immortal Kajal Lasting Cream Liner in Purity.

“Step 7: Add animation lines around the nose, cheeks, and chin with the Fifty-Fifty Cat-Eye Liquid Liner + Smoky Kajal, highlighting the dark lines with Immortal Kajal Lasting Cream Liner in Purity.

“Step 8: Style hair by creating soft, messy waves with the Transformer Interchangeable Styling Rod.”