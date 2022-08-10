Get Jennifer Lawrence’s Trendy Fall Look For Just $30

Image Credit: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

With the back-to-school season upon us, it’s safe to say that summer is simmering down. It’s never too early to get your wardrobe ready for the next season as we look forward to fall. One thing that’s a necessity in the fall (and almost any season), is a good pair of jeans.

Recently, one of our fave movie stars, Jennifer Lawrence was spotted wearing a pair of stunning jeans. Her wide-legged pant look is the perfect trendy way to switch up your jean rotation. While we don’t have the budget to snag the same $700+ pair, we did find a similar pair with a more affordable $30 price tag.

These vintage-inspired jeans are the perfect crossover for the changing seasons. Their pant legs are wide, leaving room for late summer breezes. The hem stops right at the ankle, making them the perfect transition jeans while we’re still in that in-between weather.

The flattering high waist look is also a favorite. These jeans are mostly made of cotton and you can expect the Levi’s fit and style that’s been known and loved since 1853. Being that they’re made by such a trusted brand, you know these jeans are in it for the long haul.

You can rock this wide-legged look with a crop top like Jennifer Lawrence did, and switch to a cozy cropped sweater once fall is in full effect. Sport your favorite sneakers or sandals to complete the vibe. Anything you pair these flattering jeans with is sure to be a head-turning look.

These classy pants are getting hundreds of rave reviews on Amazon. One happy purchaser said these jeans are their new fave: “Love these jeans! They are flattering and comfortable.”

Get Hollywood style for the fall, for just $30. These must-have jeans are a steal, and you can snag them now while they’re at such a low price.