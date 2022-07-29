Jennifer Lawrence Proves This Closet Staple Will Always Be On Trend

Image Credit: Felipe Ramales/SplashNews

If you thought overalls were going anywhere, we’ve got news for you. Stars like Rihanna, Kylie Jenner, and Jennifer Garner are just a few A-list celebs who make wearing them look super cool. Jennifer Lawrence is the latest star to rock them, further proving that overalls are here to stay.

The Don’t Look Up actress often rocks adorable and breezy sundresses paired with comfy shoes. We’re definitely fans of all of her style choices, especially since they tend to be relatable, comfortable, and cute. Thanks to her simple style, it’s really easy to get inspiration and recreate dazzling looks. Lawrence’s latest denim overall outfit has us obsessed, and it’s safe to say we’re eager to copy her fit. The star wore a pair of casual white overalls over a swimsuit, paired with slides and a bucket hat. Serving the ultimate relaxed yet adorable vibe.

To recreate Jennifer Lawrence’s simple chic look, you need a pair of white overalls. We’re not sure where Jennifer’s are from, but lucky for you, there’s a great alternative available. The Luvamia Stretch Adjustable Denim Overalls look just like Lawrence’s, have more than 3,000 perfect ratings and they’re super affordable.

Perfect for the season, these white denim overalls give “it girl” vibes. Staying cool for the summer will be a breeze with this convenient one-piece. Made of cotton, polyester and spandex, they’re similar to the fit of boyfriend jeans, ensuring a cool and comfortable feel. Shoppers aren’t shy about their love for these overalls, and they’ve left over 3000 5-star reviews, some even calling them, “The best overalls they’ve ever owned”.

The adjustable straps and buckle closure add an extra layer of comfortability. Adjust this one-piece to your preference and you have a stylish, comfortable fit. That’s not all though. These adjustable straps feature shiny metal, giving a traditional look to make this one-piece even cuter.

Get the J. Law look and pair this denim one-piece over a swimsuit. This look is simple, chic and perfect for the pool or beach. If you’re looking to shake things up, you can replace the swim top with a casual tee or tank. Pair it with sandals, sneakers or even heels if you feel like dressing things up. These overalls are so versatile and go with just about anything. This is also a great staple to wear year-round. In the cooler months, play around with layers and add a thick sweater underneath. Pair it with some chunky boots and you have yourself an effortless and cozy fall look.

Whether you’re sporting this jumpsuit to the beach, a date or just out to run errands, these Amazon overalls are perfect. They’re even available in so many different shades of denim, as well as different colors like pink, red and black.

Hurry and add these budget-friendly overalls to your cart before they’re gone. Might as well get this closet staple, since stars like Jennifer Lawrence are proving they’ll always be on trend.