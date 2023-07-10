Amazon Prime Day 2023: What Not To Buy

Image Credit: dennizn / Shutterstock

With Amazon Prime Day on July 11 and 12, you may be excited to shop for all the amazing deals the brand has to offer. However, while there are tons of fabulous sales, there are some things you should save your money on and we rounded up what those items are. Plus, it is important to keep in mind that Target Circle Week (July 9-15) and Walmart+ Week (July 10-13) are also happening at the same time, so it would behoove you to check out all the sites before purchasing to see which site gives you the best bang for your buck.

1. Electronics

While Amazon has tons of daily deals on electronics during Prime Day, keep in mind that Black Friday and Cyber Monday (in November) tend to have the best electronic deals.

2. Mattresses

The best mattress sales are around the end of summer during Labor Day, so if you’re looking for a new bed, you may want to hold off until September.

3. Toys

Tons of toys will be on sale during Prime Day, however, toys typically go on sale around major holidays such as Labor Day, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday.

4. Game Consoles

Game consoles are in high demand and are always searched for, and while they may be discounted to an extent on Prime Day, you will get a better deal on Black Friday or Cyber Monday if you can wait until then.

5. Laptops

These high-ticketed items are always on wishlists, however, while slightly reduced in price, you won’t get as good of a deal on a laptop as much as you would on Black Friday or Cyber Monday.