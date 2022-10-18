How To Put Together A Wednesday Addams Halloween Costume In A Snap

Image Credit: Netflix

Halloween is the perfect time to channel your inner goth girl, and what better way to do it than by dressing up as Wednesday Addams? The iconic character from The Addams Family is the perfect Halloween costume for anyone who wants to embrace their dark side. After all, what could be more Halloween-appropriate than dressing up as a girl who is creepy and kooky, mysterious and spooky? If you’re looking for some Halloween inspiration, look no further than the Addams Family’s youngest daughter.

Wednesday Addams has long been a cute and classic costume favorite. With her long black pigtails and equally dark clothes, she fits the theme of Halloween quite perfectly. This Halloween, however, Wednesday Addams costumes will be even more popular thanks to the upcoming Netflix series dedicated to Wednesday herself. The horror comedy, Wednesday, covers Wednesday’s time at school as she grows into her psychic abilities and uncovers a mystery surrounding her parents.

So if you’ve ever considered dressing up as Wednesday Addams for Halloween, this is the year to do it. As a bonus, putting together a Wednesday costume is actually extremely easy and only requires you to buy a few inexpensive products, many of which can be worn all year round.

Braided Black Pigtail Wig

Buy it on Amazon

You’ll want to start out this costume with a hair dupe that will mimic Wednesday’s everyday look perfectly. This Braided Black Pigtail Wig does the job effortlessly. The real hair-like texture of this wig will have all your friends and fellow partygoers fooled, and the included red ribbons make adding a little splash of color to your Wednesday costume a breeze. This wig comes with a wig cap so that you can be comfortable in it regardless of how long you’re planning on wearing your costume. You can score this pigtailed wig for just $15.95 on Amazon.

Women’s Short Sleeve Peter Pan Collar Flare Dress

Buy it on Amazon

Now that you’ve gotten the wig taken care of, this darling Women’s Short Sleeve Peter Pan Collar Flare Dress in black and white is the perfect outfit to mimic Wednesday’s usual garb. This dress is made of comfy, soft and lightweight fabric, so it’ll be the perfect thing to have on whether you’re going to a Halloween party or trick or treating.

The classic vintage design of this dress makes it the perfect choice for mimicking Wednesday Addams and also being able to use it after the holiday is over. With its slim fit at the waist and it’s above-knee length this dress works well with or without leggings underneath, so you can make it work regardless of the weather. This fit and flare dress is available on Amazon for just $29.99 and will complete your Wednesday Addams look.

MANZI Women’s Opaque Control Top Tights

Buy it on Amazon

Once you have your hair and outfit covered, it’s time to add accessories. Try adding a pair of black tights to your costume for some extra gothic flair, as well as some much-needed extra warmth on those chilly October nights. With this set from Amazon, you can get two pairs of opaque, black tights for just $16.

The best part of these tights is that they are super durable. One 5-star reviewer marvels at these “heavy duty industrial strength tights. I’ve worn tights to work before and ripped them on the first day putting them on but these are so strong and very stretchy. They are also thick so they keep me warm…They’re great!” So feel free to get as adventurous as you want on Halloween night without worrying about ripping a hole in your costume.

Women’s Chunky Mary Jane’s Dress Shoes

Buy it on Amazon

These chunky Mary Jane shoes are the perfect addition to your Wednesday Addams costume. With their chunky platform heels, round toe, and ankle strap, these shoes are sure to add a touch of gothic elegance to your look.

They’re the perfect mix of cute and creepy, and they’ll definitely help you stand out from the rest of the costume-clad crowd.The shoes are made of high-quality materials and have a sturdy platform heel that will keep you comfortable all night long. The round toe and ankle strap give them a classic Mary Jane look, while the chunky design makes them unique. Whether you’re trick-or-treating or headed to a Halloween party, these shoes are sure to turn heads.

Rimmel Stay Matte Lip Liquid, Pitch Black

Buy it on Amazon

As a final touch, we recommend a makeup look that’s as stylish as it is spooky. With Rimmel Stay Matte liquid lipstick, you can create the perfect matte black lip to complement your Wednesday Adams costume.

As iconic as it can be when worn right, black lipstick is infamous for being hard to pull off, tricky to apply, and a nightmare to wear without smudging. Rimmel, however, cracked the code and created the perfect liquid lip that provides bold color with just one stroke. Most importantly, its velvety finish has an impressive staying power of up to 12 hours. That means no smudging while eating or drinking — there has to be some kind of witchcraft involved in that!

As a bonus, this liquid lip is 75% off right now. Take advantage of this deal and score this stunning black lipstick for just $1. You’ll be so impressed you’ll want to rock the black lipstick look all season long.

It’s time to get spooky

If you want to be the trendiest ghoul on the block this year, Wednesday Addams is your girl. All you need is a black dress, long black braids, and some attitude. And if you don’t feel like making your own costume, we’ve got you covered. Simply add these Wednesday-approved items to your Amazon cart and you’ll be set for a spooktacular night. Be sure to order yours soon though – Halloween is just around the corner!