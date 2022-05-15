TikTok Is Raving About This $12 Tool That Makes Oil & Pores Vanish

Image Credit: puhhha/Adobe

Are you looking forward to going out with your besties this summer and taking the best golden hour pictures of each other? Getting brunch in the morning when the sun is gently shining overhead?

Revlon Oil-Absorbing Volcanic Face Roller($12.99) Buy it on Amazon

Make sure you’re looking picture-perfect and selfie-ready with this amazing product currently going viral on TikTok for how easily and effectively it removes oil from your face without taking any of your makeup with it.

That popular product is so life-changing that everyone on TikTok from beauty gurus to casual makeup wearers seems to be buying it. It was so coveted that it was temporarily sold out everywhere! Now that it’s finally available again, we had to share more about it.

As you can see from this viral TikTok video, this skincare tool is incredibly easy to use. All you have to do is roll the chalky roller ball over the affected, shiny area and watch as it soaks up all of the shiny oil on the surface of your face in seconds. Not only does it soak up all of the excess oil on your skin, but it also picks up very little to none of your makeup, making it a great product to take with you on the go.

It works like traditional blotting papers but with way more benefits. You no longer have to worry about holding onto that little scrap of paper before finding a trash can or contributing to unnecessary waste that’s harmful to the environment. This Revlon face roller is reusable and simply needs to be carefully washed with a gentle soap or cleanser and completely air-dried to be as good as new again.

The roller has a dry, chalky texture from its real volcanic stone ingredient, giving it the power to soak up the excess oil in an instant. This 2-in-1 volcanic face roller is not only recommended for oily and acne-prone skin but it’s also great for the soothing feeling it can provide to the skin.

Now your complexion will be as flawless as ever without overspending on other expensive makeup products. Grab one of these affordable #tiktokmademebuyit facial rollers for yourself today before they’re sold out again!