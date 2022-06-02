Don’t Miss The Viral Ice Rolling Skincare Trend Over 20% Off On Amazon

Image Credit: puhhha/Adobe

Some internet trends are worth trying and this is one of them. Although it’s not new, TikTok has been loving ice rolling and bringing it back to popularity. It’s exactly what it sounds like: rubbing a frozen roller all over your face. This simple beauty hack can stimulate blood circulation in the face, reduce swelling and morning puffiness, minimize redness, promote tightening of the skin, release toxins in your face and so much more. Plus, it may also help with migraines and alleviate sinus pressure during allergy season.

Ice rollers have so many benefits, yet they’re still so easy to use. Simply detach the roller head from the device, and put it in the freezer for 10-15 minutes, or just store it there overnight. When it’s nice and cold attach the roller head back and use it to give your face a cooling massage.

Check out these two highly-rated ice rollers we found for up to 15% off on Amazon below

LATME Ice Roller for Face – Buy it on Amazon

This LATME Ice Roller for Face features an ergonomic design so it’s comfortable to hold while you’re giving your face a refreshing, cooling massage. Use your ice roller in the morning to calm your skin and reduce puffiness by getting your blood circulating after a long night’s rest.

Boosting circulation is sure to give your skin the glow you want. Use it for a midday pick-me-up on your face, neck and temples to refresh and choose any tension. This ice roller is so easy to use, that your sessions are bound to turn into the favorite part of your day.

PUR Botanicals Green Ice Roller for Face – Buy it on Amazon

The PUR Botanicals Green Ice Roller for Face is another great option. This roller offers a long-lasting chill, staying nice and cold once you take it out of the freezer. Plus its leak and break-resistant so you can be sure you’ll get your money’s worth out of it.

Another way you can use ice rolling is to soothe painful sunburns. Even though you should be applying SPF daily, sometimes you forget, resulting in an uncomfortable sunburn. Luckily you can use your ice roller to soothe your aching burn and bring some much-needed relief while you heal. You can also use it for relief from those itchy and irritating bug bites.

There are just so many ways ice rolling can benefit you and your skin, it’s no wonder it’s becoming a viral trend. Add ice rolling to your skincare routine and let the results speak for themselves. From reducing puffiness to soothing sunburn, this multipurpose life hack is a must for your skincare routine. Don’t less this deal roll on by and save up to 24% when you buy one of these skincare miracle tools today.