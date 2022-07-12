This Celeb-Approved Sunscreen Is On Sale For Prime Day

Image Credit: AntonioDiaz/Adobe

If there’s anything we all want to achieve this summer, it’s fresh and glowing skin. A busy schedule and lack of sleep can take a toll on our skin. Sometimes we could use some extra help. That’s where the right skincare comes in.

With summer in full swing, good sunscreen is an absolute necessity. However, you shouldn’t settle for just anything. Some products can feel sticky, greasy or even watery when first applied. The Tula sunscreen gel is made to feel good after applying. With probiotics and fruit extracts such as pineapple and papaya for a hydrating finish, you’ll see why celebs like Christina Milian have teamed up with Tula to support their love for their products.

This Tula Protect + Glow gel contains healthy skin-boosting ingredients for even the most sensitive skin, so it won’t clog your pores or leave a harsh white cast on your face. Other active ingredients include hydraulic acid and lactic acid, which promote a moisturizing and soothing effect. It is non-comedogenic and non-greasy, so it is perfect for prepping your skin for the next step, or just applying it on the go.

For around $30, you can see why this product is rated 4.6 stars out of 5. One proud reviewer even stated, “This stuff is the real deal!! I have very acne prone skin and it didn’t break me out. It goes on so lightly and it looks amazing under foundation- beautiful, subtle glow. It also does its job in protecting from sun burn. Packaging is also beautiful. Highly recommend!!”

Now you can enhance your radiant complexion without using harsh ingredients. Tula sunscreen contains a broad-spectrum SPF 30 to protect your skin from sun-caused damage, overexposure to blue light and outdoor pollution. Get your hands on this celeb-loved product on Amazon before it’s too late!