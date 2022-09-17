We’re Obsessed With This Hot Color That Florence Pugh Just Made Trendy For Fall

Image Credit: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Thanks to Florence Pugh, purple outfits are on the rise. We’re expecting to see this pop of color everywhere this fall. The Don’t Worry Darling actress was seen rocking a head-to-toe purple outfit at the movie’s premiere at the Venice Film Festival. She confidently strolled through the Italian streets in this bold shade, inspiring us to do the same. Her three-piece set included a bandeau top, an open and flowy button-down, and chic purple shorts. She finished the look with purple strappy heels, a matching purse, and cat-eye sunglasses. She couldn’t look any cooler.

As fall swiftly approaches, this outfit inspo came at the perfect time. This season, we’re taking a break from neutral earth tones and stepping out in pops of purple. The unexpected yet vibrant color will only add a luxurious, rich and sophisticated vibe to your autumn wardrobe. The shade is also surprisingly super easy to style.

If you’re ready to jump in on the trend, this 2-Piece Pants Set is perfect. Not only does it remind us so much of Pugh’s look, but it’s also super affordable. You can get this trendy pants set for as low as $23 – and yes, it comes with the top. Hurry and get in on this trend to look and feel luxurious all season.

Start fall the right way with this vivid violet hue. This Amazon 2 Piece Pants Set doesn’t just give off an expensive vibe, it also screams confidence. Turn heads in the best way with this fun and daring combo. Since this color is so easy to style, you can really have fun and go all out with accessories. Recreate Pugh’s look with a matching shoulder bag, heels and cat eye sunglasses. You can even switch things up and pair this luxurious set with boots and a convenient clutch. However you wear this outfit, you simply can’t go wrong.

Since you get both the pants and a flowy button-down, you can also wear these two pieces separately if you aren’t feeling the monochromatic look. Pair the flowy long sleeve with mom jeans and boots for a vintage fall aesthetic. You could even wear these pants with a cozy knit sweater and platform sneakers for a trendier vibe. The options are endless. For $23, you can create so many different looks. Now that’s a steal.

This unique set isn’t just cute and versatile, it’s also super comfy. Thanks to the polyester fiber material, this set is skin-friendly, breathable and lightweight. You’ll want to wear this stretchy, soft set everywhere you go – and you can. This pants set is perfect for lounging, vacations, parties, running errands or even heading to the office. Whether you dress it up or down, you’ll still feel super comfortable.

If you’re still not sure about purple, no worries. You can grab this combo in 32 different colors. Pick your favorite or favorites and start stepping out in style this fall.

With summer coming to an end, try out Pugh’s new outfit inspiration. This Amazon 2-piece set is the best way to get the star’s look. This fun outfit will leave you looking and feeling expensive, confident and brand new. Set the tone this fall with a pop of purple that no one will forget, but hurry and catch this deal before it’s gone.