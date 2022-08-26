Look Effortlessly Put Together With This Trending Style Under $30

Image Credit: Wayhome Studio/Adobe

In recent years, the popularity of loungewear has skyrocketed. If you’re spending a lot of time at home working remotely, doing online classes or just having some much-needed R&R, you want to be as comfortable as possible.

But let’s take it a step further with a loungewear set that feels comfy but looks super cute. The truth is, if we look good, we feel good, so what better way to do that than with this super stylish 2 Piece Women’s Lounge Set. This set is so cute that if you do decide to grab lunch, run errands or meet with friends, you don’t have to change clothes. Even better: it’s under $30, making this an affordable must-have.

This waffle-fabric lounge set comes with a solid racerback crop top and relaxed fit shorts with a drawstring waistband so you can customize the fit. The shorts have two pockets so you can easily store your phone while walking around the house, or carry your debit/credit card, keys and driver’s license if you decide to step out. It comes in a variety of colors from green, khaki, pink and more, so you can pick the set that best matches your vibe — or get as many as you want.

It’s made with breathable, skin-friendly material. The fabrics are stretchy, soft and lightweight which is perfect for summertime lounging.

This set can go from “relaxing at the house” to “out and about” easily. Pair this cozy set with your favorite sandals or sneakers to go run errands, spend time with friends and family or even get a workout in. You can even separate the set and wear the top with your favorite denim shorts or jeans to dress the look up.

You can’t go wrong with the Lingswallow 2 Piece Women Lounge Set. Spend your leisurely time in comfort and effortless style. Snag this under $30 set while you can because it’s sure to sell out.