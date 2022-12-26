5 Top Hair Trends Of 2022

Image Credit: New Africa/Adobe

2022 has been an interesting year, to say the least. With all that’s happened, it can be difficult to keep up with the latest beauty trends. If you’re looking for a way to stay updated on hair care and styling ideas from this past year, then stick around because we’re about to go over some of 2022’s biggest hair trends!

From claw clips making their reappearance in stylish fashion statements to scalp care becoming more important than ever before and treatments like Olaplex taking center stage — here are our top picks of hair trends this past year.

Claw Clips



Hair Claw Clips for Women, 4-Pack: $11.99 (was $18.99)

Claw clips were all the rage in 2022, and for good reason. With so many relying on a unique sense of style to express their personality, claw clips stepped in and created an easy way for people to capture that ‘90s cool-girl vibe.

People were wearing them with low-maintenance hairstyles such as half-up ponytails, undone buns, and twists, creating quick yet fashionable looks. In 2023, claw clips don’t appear to be fading away anytime soon. Whether they are being used to accessorize a casual hairstyle or invoke nostalgic vibes with a more formal look, they won’t be overlooked in 2023 either.

Scalp Care



Hair Scalp Massager Shampoo Brush: $7.98 (was $9.99)

As everyone in 2022 began to fully embrace self-care, scalp massage shampoo brushes became the ultimate indulgence. Their ability to evenly distribute hair products while providing a relaxing massage made them an easily accessible and worthwhile splurge, enjoyed by people of all ages and backgrounds.

While initially dismissed as just a passing fad, these convenient little tools quickly gained traction among hairstylists and beauty enthusiasts alike as people realized how much of a difference they could make. With their ergonomic design and low cost, hair massage shampoo brushes were perfect for giving scalps the luxurious treatment they deserved.

Olaplex



Olaplex Hair Perfector No 3 Treatment: $30.00

Olaplex was the trend of 2022 and it majorly took TikTok by storm. The revolutionary hair product delivered on its promises to restore weak, damaged and over-processed hair without bleaching or stripping away its natural oils.

Jaw-dropping videos of influencers’ before-and after results combined with celebrity endorsements, and it’s no wonder why these products have become so big. We’re likely to see even more advanced formulas released in 2023 as this trend continues — after all, you can’t keep a good hair care routine down.

Heatless Curls



Heatless Hair Curling Ribbon and Rods Set: $9.99

2022 was the year of effortless beauty, and TikTok played a significant role in reviving the trend of heatless curls. This style was popularized by the rise of sustainable hair tools such as headband curlers. Whether it was soft beachy waves or bouncy ringlets, beauty aficionados found freedom in finding their perfect curl while minimizing their use of thermal tools.

Many anticipate that these headband curlers will remain popular into 2023 and beyond, proving that when it comes to beauty trends, low maintenance is always fashionable.

DIY Blowouts



Revlon One-Step Volumizer Hot Air Brush: $34.49

Even after the decline of pandemic-related closures, home hairdressing is still having a major moment. Case in point: the Revlon One-Step Volumizer. This handy styling tool has been hailed by beauty aficionados everywhere as the go-to for creating quick and easy DIY blowouts at home.

Considering how convenient this device is for the everyday hair enthusiast, it’s no surprise that the Revlon One-Step Volumizer became so popular — both in terms of sales and hairstyle inspiration. Whether 2022’s DIY blowout trend will stay strong beyond this year remains to be seen, but given what we’ve seen so far, it’s highly likely it’ll still be making waves into 2023.