Your 2022 Fall Beauty Essential Is This Affordable Find: An $8 Tinted Lip Oil

With fall officially underway, it’s time to get ready for crisper, colder weather. We spend a lot of time preparing our closets, but have you made adjustments to your skincare routine? When the seasons change, it’s important to make swaps in your daily regimen to focus on products that emphasize moisture due to the changing weather.

An often overlooked element of skincare: lip care. Nobody likes the feeling (or look) of dry, cracked lips, so it’s important to pick products that emphasize moisture. Allow us to introduce you to the Burt’s Bees Tinted Lip Oil. This 100% natural oil provides natural moisture with a bit of color.

This lip oil rings up to about $8, making it a steal for all of the benefits it brings. Check out the details below.

Burt’s Bees 100% Natural Moisturizing Tinted Lip Oil: $8.96

This lip oil has a tint of color that goes great with both full-faced and fresh-faced makeup looks. Choose from six beautiful shades, like Rustling Rose and Misted Plum, to find the one that’s most flattering for you. The color variety is unmatched and includes nudes, pinks, reds and plums (an especially great choice for fall). Grab a few options to keep in rotation all season, whichever ones you choose will give you a stunning and glossy finish.

Aside from the lovely sheen of the gloss, it also works to keep lips moisturized (arguably the most important part). The oil is made with all-natural ingredients that strengthen the moisture barrier of your lips. It’s made with a non-sticky formula that smoothly applies to hydrate and soften lips. The formula can also reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Make sure your lips stay moisturized this fall by keeping the Burt’s Bees Tinted Lip Oil on hand. From the splash of color to the hydrating benefits, this less than $10 product is a must-have for your seasonal beauty routine. You’ll love it so much, you’ll want to bring it with you into the next season, which no worries — with these color options, you can keep your lips moisturized with a pop of color all year round.