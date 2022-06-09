Get A Sun-Kissed Glow Minus The UV Damage With This TikTok Approved Beauty Product Under $10

Image Credit: Rido/Adobe

Never say no to glow! A recent TikTok video has beauty enthusiasts buzzing about 2022’s latest drugstore makeup must-haves. In the video, the Physicians Formula Murumuru Butter Bronzer is shown to be a great addition to your makeup essentials by providing you with a soft and subtle shimmer finish for a sun-kissed look. With summer just a few weeks away, you can get ready to shine like never before with this creamy shimmer bronzer.

Who doesn’t love being complimented on their glow? This skin-friendly pressed powder with soft-focus pigments provides all-day coverage to complete the perfect radiant finish. Thankfully, this bronzer comes in eight diverse shades, so now anyone can get that sunkissed glow.

Physicians Formula made this product with moisturizing ingredients such as murumuru butter, cupuaçu butter and tucuma butter. Plus, the hypoallergenic pressed powder will soften and condition the skin all day long without clogging your pores.

Whether you use the included sponge applicator, a brush or your fingers, this high-quality bronzer will glide on smoothly without irritating your skin. This Murumuru Butter Bronzer also ensures a long-lasting effect to stay in place all day long.

Packed with nutrients and natural ingredients such as essential fatty acids and pro-vitamins, this makeup product is safe for all different kinds of skin types. Plus, Physicians Formula is a cruelty-free company that never tests its products on animals, so you can always feel good about buying it.

Skip the UV damage caused by long hours laying by the pool. Now’s the time to step out and reveal your inner goddess with just a swipe of a brush. You’ll be sure to turn heads this summer for just under $10 thanks to this Physicians Formula Bronzer available on Amazon today.