This $15 TikTok-Approved Footcare Product Is The Secret To Silky Smooth Feet

While we love going to the nail salon for a pedicure and refresh, the trips to the nail tech can definitely be time-consuming and costly. Instead of shelling out tons of cash, you can take an at-home DIY approach with this essential tool TikTok just put on our radar.

The easy-to-use glass file is a major key to getting super soft feet and maintaining silky smooth skin — especially in the winter months when our skin can use a little extra TLC.

At just $15, this is a no-brainer investment. Keep reading to get the scoop on our favorite new self-care tool.

Keep your feet in tip-top shape by using the glass foot file in the shower or after a soothing foot soak. Say goodbye to dead and dry skin and easily buff away unwanted calluses, because this foot file will give you professional quality treatment at home without the cost of a trip to the spa.

The file is non-abrasive, so it won’t leave you with scratches, cuts, or raw skin. It’s not just good for winter — with this tool, you can have vacay-ready skin all year round.

Easily buff your skin using the pumice stone in the shower on wet feet, or opt to use it on dry feet. The gentle exfoliation is enough to scrub away roughness and reveal silky smooth skin. Once you’re done, it’s super easy to clean. Just rinse under running water, air dry, and then put the scraper lid on for easy and sanitary storage.

Keep your feet soft and pampered throughout the year thanks to this easy-to-use glass foot file. Unveil super smooth skin with ease thanks to this must-have, inexpensive scrubber.