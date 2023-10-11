Keep Your Makeup in Place All Day With This Cult Favorite Setting Powder That’s 30% Off on Prime Day

Image Credit: Shutterstock

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more about our policies and reviews.

Amazon Prime Day is still in full swing and the cult favorite Urban Decay All Nighter Waterproof Setting Powder is currently on sale for just $24.50. The setting powder helps to keep oil at bay while also keeping your makeup in place all day and night and it’s 30% off the retail price of $35, so it can be all yours for just $24.50, saving you $10.50.

Get the Urban Decay All Nighter Waterproof Setting Powder here for $24.50.

The setting powder comes in one translucent shade that works universally to keep your makeup locked in place for up to 11 hours. It’s the perfect product to keep in your purse so you can blot oil throughout the day. Not only does the powder help combat oil and shine, but it also helps to blur pores and imperfections without looking cakey. The powder can be used on top of all foundation, concealer, or BB cream without removing any makeup.

There’s a reason why so many people swear by this setting powder and it’s because it truly works. One happy customer gushed, “This is by far the best setting powder out there. It gives enough coverage to also be used as a foundation if you want!” While another raved, “Yes I got this when they had a deal for Amazon prime day to try out … I have combination skin and wanted to try a new powder I love so much I have tried drug store and high end makeup… I mean I use them all but this powder was perfect and it didn’t crease or make me look like I have caked on makeup.”