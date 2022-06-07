This Trendy Skirt Is Sure To Be Your New Summer Staple

Image Credit: HBS/Adobe

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

We cannot stop obsessing over this summer staple. Trending on TikTok, this cute skirt is the ultimate serve – full pun intended. Tennis skirts have been pretty popular lately, and not just for playing tennis.

Buy the tennis skirt on Amazon

You don’t have to be playing in the US Open to rock this staple. This fun skort is perfect for any athletic activity like going to the gym, running errands, and even dressing up for brunch or a night out. The best surprise, it is only $25.

This skirt serves the perfect mix of sporty and girly – in other words, it’s sporty chic. Our favorite feature? Definitely the built-in shorts. Thanks to this, you can be active and worry-free. They also make the skirt so much more comfortable.

Related Link Related: The 11 Best Light Brown Hair Dyes

Another plus is that this skirt has passed the see-through check, so the shorts underneath are totally non-visible. Even better, there are two added side pockets on both sides of the shorts. This makes it easy to carry all of your must-have items with you. It doesn’t stop there though, since there’s one more additional pocket on the back of the waistband.

The skort is stretchy and made of polyester and spandex to add comfort to your day. Whether you’re wearing this skirt to play sports or just spend time n the summer sun, sweat won’t be an issue, since the material helps you stay dry. The pleated look also adds a flattering touch for all body types and the waistband is made of wide elastic, allowing you to cover your stomach and keep things in place.

This skirt is the number 1 best seller in women’s tennis skirts and the reviews just don’t lie:

“It’s the best decision I’ve ever made as far as purchasing skirts from amazon goes. It’s all of the above just absofreakinglutely CUTE!! You won’t regret making this purchase. I’m so glad I ordered 3 of them.”

This skirt comes in 21 different colors, ranging from classic white or black to camouflage and polka dots, giving you so many look options. You can pair it with a simple crop top or tank, add some sneakers and you’re ready to go. Serving simplicity and cuteness all summer on or off the court.

You cannot miss out on this trend. Now you can stay comfortable, cute and versatile with this trendy tennis skirt. Add it to your cart before it’s too late, so you can serve sporty chic looks wherever you go this summer.