Sydney Sweeney Loves This Magic Skincare Wand & You Can Get Your Own For $20 Off

Image Credit: Evan Agostini/AP/Shutterstock

Your skin is your body’s largest organ so it’s important to do what you can to take care of it. Aside from health, you also want your complexion to look as flawless as possible. While you may not have access to all those expensive celebrity skincare treatments, you can still use celeb-endorsed skin tools in the comfort of your own home.

Recently, the always stunning Sydney Sweeney revealed that she uses the SolaWave Wand for Red Light Therapy. If it makes her skin look as good as it does, you can count us in. Luckily you can get your hands on the SolaWave 4-in-1 Facial Wand Bundle without overspending thanks to a $20 coupon deal from Amazon.

This award-winning wand has been a celeb favorite for a while now. With the likes of Reese Witherspoon and Sydney Sweeney loving it, you can be sure it’s a high-quality tool. This particular wand is said to provide the ultimate at-home facial with its red light therapy, microcurrent, face massage, and therapeutic warmth capabilities.

Red light therapy alone is said to have a lot of skin benefits like reducing wrinkles, fine lines, and age spots and improving your overall facial texture. Reviewers say they saw results from the SolaWave 4-in-1 Facial Wand in just a few weeks.

The added Renew Complex Serum par of this bundle is packed with powerful ingredients to improve your skin. The blue tansy, hyaluronic acid, and aloe vera in this serum work by penetrating your skin to plump and hydrate it. After applying you can run the red-light wand over your face to enhance the serum’s benefits.

This dermatologist-approved tool is easy and fun to use. You can add it to your skincare routine or as a way to relax and give yourself some much-needed pampering. It’s also small and portable so you can take it with you when traveling. The battery life on the rechargeable wand is long-lasting, giving you up to 12 treatments per charge.

Now you can see why your favorite celebs love this wand for yourself. Get the skincare bundle today and save $20 when you clip this coupon on Amazon. You’ll have red-carpet-ready skin in no time!