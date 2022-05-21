We Just Found Your New Go-To Summer Shorts For Under $25

Image Credit: Михаил Решетников/Adobe

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

The summer season calls for a lot of pairs of versatile shorts. Whether you’re going out for lunch or working outside, you’ll need a few pairs to keep you cool all season long. Unfortunately, it can be pretty hard to find a good pair that fits your body and style. The good news is, we did some of the legwork for you and found the perfect pair: the Plaid&Plain High Waisted Denim Shorts. This paper bag style is super on-trend and sure to match everything in your closet. Oh, and they’re currently under $25!

Not only are the shorts absolutely adorable, but they also have several great features that make them ideal for the warm-weather season. These rolled blue jeans shorts are made with 100% cotton, making them super soft and breathable. The unique elastic waist adds a level of stretchy comfort which is a plus, especially when you compare them to your usual pair of denim shorts.

These shorts are on-trend thanks to their high waist and fun buttons that you can show off when tucking in your favorite shirt. Feel free to pair these shorts with a breezy crop top and sneakers for a casual look or with a pretty summer blouse and wedges or sandals for a more dressed-up look. These shorts come in seven different styles and colors so you can find a few pairs to fit into your wardrobe’s style.

We know sometimes less is more and the Plaid&Plain High Waisted Denim Shorts are a true testament to that. These simple summer shorts leave plenty of room for accessorizing so you can customize and create as many looks as you want for the summer. For just under $25, these are a summer steal! No need to thank us, just do yourself a favor and get a pair for yourself on Amazon today.