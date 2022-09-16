Wearing This Dainty Accessory Is The Easiest Way To Level Up Any Outfit

Image Credit: Syda Productions / Adobe Stock

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Accessories can really make or break an outfit. If you’re wanting to take your look up a notch, adding eye-catching jewelry is a great idea. Katie Holmes just reminded us of that. The stunning star was recently spotted out and about wearing a gorgeous stacked necklace set.

Layered necklaces have been around for a while, but they are now becoming a fashion focal point. Jewelry doesn’t need to be large to make a statement, and we’ve found the perfect dainty necklace that’s sure to elevate your next ensemble. Take a note from Holmes’s book and check out this simple yet dazzling accessory.

PAVOI 14K Layering Necklace: $15.95

Buy it on Amazon

This layered necklace set adds a charming touch to any outfit. Whether you’re sporting a casual look for a lunchtime meetup with friends or wearing an elegant date night ensemble, this necklace will take your style to the next level.

If you’re looking for a staple piece of jewelry, this could be the one. The dainty, gold-plated chains are simple yet elegant, making them a good choice for everyday wear. Despite the trendy stacked look, the necklace only has a single clasp, so you don’t have to worry about multiple chains getting tangled together.

One of the best parts about this piece is jewelry is that it’s made from recycled metals, so you get to be stylish and sustainable at the same time. The high-quality necklace is also a consumer favorite and has more than 75,000 five-star ratings. Amazon reviewers are raving about the “Amazing quality for the price:”

“I bought my necklace over a year ago, have worn it almost daily (ie never take it off), including wearing it in the ocean (…) I love their products and I’m here to buy more! You can’t beat the style and quality for the price!”

Add the super cute PAVOI 14K Layering Necklace to your jewelry collection for a dainty statement piece that will make any outfit shine.